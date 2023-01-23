Russian 'Tiger' Vehicle Destroyed As Zaporizhzhia Combat Escalates: Ukraine

Ukrainian officials reported the destruction of a Russian "Tiger" vehicle, among other targets, in a report detailing the escalating conflict in a key region.

The Zaporizhzhia region is the second southernmost of the four regions that Russia claimed to have annexed in September. On Friday, Vladimir Rogov, the Russia-installed leader of Zaporizhzhia, reported that the conflict in the region had begun to escalate, with Russian forces capturing a village roughly 50 kilometers away from the capital city, which is controlled by Ukrainian forces and deploying tanks, mortars, and artillery fire to pursue control of other villages.

In a post to its official Facebook page on Monday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army offered its own updated report on the conflict in Zaporizhzhia, noting numerous casualties on the part of the invaders and lost pieces of hardware, including a GAZ Tigr armored vehicle, better known as a "Tiger."

"Russian occupants continue to die blamelessly in Ukraine," the post explained, as translated using an online application. "During January 20-21, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction near Mali Cherbakov. According to clarified data, as a result of the combat with the Defense Forces units, the loss of invaders in this period amounted to more than 50 people...In addition, 9 units of weapons and military equipment of different types were destroyed (tank, 6 BMP units and an armored car 'Tiger'). Another 4 units have been damaged."

The report also claimed that Russian forces are facing mounted losses in the other annexed regions, which it referred to as "temporarily occupied." In Kherson, which borders Zaporizhzhia to the southwest, the General Staff claimed that local hospitals are being overwhelmed with injured Russian soldiers, with only a small amount being shipped to Crimea for treatment.

"Since the beginning of January this year, the number of wounded enemy soldiers in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region has increased significantly," the report added. "The local hospitals are overwhelmed. All seriously injured are concentrated in medical facilities in the region. Only a small number are sent to the temporarily occupied Crimea for further treatment."

The report also added that Russian forces are attempting to isolate the local populations in Severodonetsk, part of the annexed Luhansk region. To accomplish this, they are reportedly working to block access to "Ukrainian television and mobile networks."

Newsweek reached out to Russian officials for comment. It also reached out to military affairs experts for further insight.