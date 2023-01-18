Russian War Fugitives Are Not Receiving a Warm Welcome Aboard

Kazakhstan, historically a close ally of Moscow, has tightened its visa rules, making it harder for Russians fleeing military conscription to enter the country and seek refuge.

Under the new rules, which are due to come into force on January 26, visitors who do not require a visa because they come from countries in the Eurasian Economic Union, a post-Soviet bloc that includes Russia, will not be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan for more than 90 days in a 180-day period, according to a notice on the government's website. Previously Russian citizens were able to stay in the Central Asian nation indefinitely by doing so-called "visa runs" every three months.

Authorities claim that an unusually large influx of migrants is contributing to high inflation, which last year topped 20 percent—the highest level since the 1990s.

It is a significant move as the former Soviet country has been one of the main destinations for Russians fleeing conscription since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization of around 300,000 troops on September 21. The two countries share the world's longest continuous land border, making Kazakhstan a popular place for Russians fleeing the draft.

According to the Kazakh interior ministry, some 400,000 Russians entered Kazakhstan between September 21 and 30. The ministry said that around 3 million Russians—mostly young men—entered Kazakhstan in 2022.

Russian deserters have been punished and lawmakers have criticized those who leave the country during wartime. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, posted on his Telegram channel that Russians who had left the country and criticized the war should be punished, potentially by confiscating their property.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian foreign ministry for comment.

Kazakhstan has historically been one of Russia's closest allies, and Russian is widely spoken in the central Asian country. However, since Putin launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago, Astana has distanced itself from Moscow and pursued closer ties with China, Turkey and Western countries.

In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would welcome Russians fleeing conscription.

"Most of them [Russians] are forced to leave because of the hopeless situation," Tokayev said. "We must take care of them."

At a conference in St. Petersburg last June, where Tokayev, 69, shared the stage with Putin, the Kazakh leader took observers by surprise by saying that he did not recognize Russian-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine.

The cooling of relations was also evident at a summit in October, where Tokayev refused to hold bilateral talks with Putin despite meeting with other state leaders in Central Asia.