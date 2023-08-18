World

Russians Evacuated as 'Swarm of Drones' Reported Heading Towards Moscow

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Drones Ukraine

Russians were evacuated from their workplaces in Moscow's city center on Friday as reports circulated that a "swarm of drones" was headed towards the capital, according to local media.

A video on Russian social media showed a group of flying objects in the sky that were described as drones, reportedly heading toward Moscow.

"A group of drones is heading towards Moscow," Maria Drutska, who works in Ukraine's foreign affairs sector, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter while sharing the video. "In Serpukhov, a group of UAVs preliminarily heading towards Moscow has just been filmed."

Police officers in Moscow
Police officers block off an area around a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on August 1, 2023. Russians were evacuated from their workplaces in Moscow’s city center on Friday as reports circulated that a “swarm of drones” was headed towards the capital. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

Local news outlet MSK1 reported that several Moscow city office blocks were evacuated due to a false report of a drone strike. It cited the Russian Telegram channel Baza as saying that some 2,000 people had been asked to evacuate.

Footage circulating online showed several fire trucks parked on a roadside.

According to Russian Telegram channel SHOT, reports of a "swarm of drones" attack on Moscow turned out to be false. It said the objects were "light aircraft," not drones.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC