News

Russians Facing 'Soviet-Style' Calls for Extra Work to Support War: U.K.

By
News Russia Russia-Ukraine War Russian military Ukraine

Russian businesses have petitioned the Kremlin to authorize six-day weeks as part of a "Soviet-style" call for work to support the Ukraine war, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The intelligence update shared on Sunday said the tone of debate in Russia has shifted away from hitting out at those who criticize the war and toward mandating citizens to make sacrifices to support it.

It added: "Russian state-backed media and business groups have petitioned the Economic Ministry to authorize a six-day week for workers in the face of the economic demands of the war, apparently without additional pay.

"On 21 May 2023, leading Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan mooted that citizens should work for two extra hours in munitions factories each day, after their regular jobs."

Russian military cadets in Red Square
Russian military cadets pose on Red Square in front of St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow on October 1, 2020. The U.K. MoD said Russian businesses have asked the Kremlin to extend work hours in the country in order to support the war. Getty

It added: "The evolving tone of the conversations clearly echoes a Soviet-style sense of societal compulsion. It also highlights how the leadership highly likely identifies economic performance as a decisive factor in winning the war."

Soviet leaders introduced a six-day week during the early years of the communist state's existence.

The six-day week meant citizens would work five days in a row and have one day off rather than two. But the project was deemed a failure and the previous two-day weekend system was reinstated in June 1940 after 11 years of experimentation.

Polls in Russia have found many in the country continue to support the armed forces.

An April survey by Russian pollster the Levada Center found that 43 percent of citizens said they "definitely support" the country's armed forces while 32 percent said they "rather support." Only 16 percent stated they "do not support."

When asked to explain their support, 19 percent of respondents said "it is necessary to support our own and 16 percent believed it was in order to ensure the security of Russia. Other reasons given were to "destroy the fascists" and to protect "citizens in Donbas."

The Levada Center survey of 1,623 people aged 18 and over from urban and rural areas of Russia was carried out between April 20 and 26. The Atlantic Council, an American international affairs think tank, described the Levada Center as Russia's only legitimate independent pollster.

There is growing vocal concern among some Russian commentators about Vladimir Putin's handling of the war despite claims of success in the battle for Bakhmut.

Former Russian commander Igor Girkin has claimed the country will face a "mutiny" from the Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin, who has been openly critical of the Kremlin, stated his fighters would withdraw from Bakhmut by June 1, handing over "positions, ammunition, everything including dry rations" to troops with the Russian military.

Girkin, a Russian nationalist and former commander of separatist forces in the occupied Donbas region of Ukraine, said Prigozhin was laying the ground for a "mutiny" and to carry out a "coup" against the Kremlin with Wagner mercenary forces.

Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC