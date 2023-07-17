Russians Flee Crimea After Kerch Bridge Strike as Queues Stretch for Miles

Thousands are fleeing Crimea after an attack on the Kerch bridge that connects the annexed peninsula to Russia caused part of the structure to collapse on Monday morning.

A couple was killed and their daughter was injured in the attack on the Kerch Strait bridge which resulted in the collapse of a span of its roadway. It marked the second attack on the strategically vital bridge since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia blamed Ukraine for Monday's attack, and an explosion on the bridge in October 2022. Kyiv hasn't claimed responsibility for the incident, but Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda cited an unnamed source in Ukraine's Security Service as saying that the attack was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and naval forces.

This video grab taken from Crimea24TV footage on July 17, 2023 shows the Kerch bridge, linking Crimea to Russia, which was heavily damaged in an attack. Russia said the attack killed a civilian couple and wounded their child. -/Crimea24TV/AFP/Getty Images

Tourists and residents are leaving the Black Sea peninsula—which was illegally annexed by Putin in 2014—en masse, with traffic stretching for miles, the Russian-language service of The Moscow Times reported, noting that according to Google Maps, the size of a traffic jam at 2 p.m. Moscow time exceeded 9 kilometers (5.5 miles).

The attack halted road traffic on the Kerch bridge. Russian authorities have advised people seeking to leave Crimea quickly to take roads through Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, which would likely add hundreds of miles to the journey of travelers returning to Russia.

After annexing Crimea, Russia injected billions of dollars to revamp infrastructure in the peninsula that has long been a popular vacation spot for Russians. The Moscow Times quoted the National Hospitality Industry Union as saying there are at least 50,000 tourists on the peninsula.

A Russian state-run news agency posted a video of a traffic jam from Crimea in the direction of Russian-occupied Melitopol, reporting that lines were 5 kilometers (3 miles) long.

The attack came more than a month into Ukraine's counteroffensive seeking to recapture its occupied territories. Last summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to reverse Russia's annexation of Crimea.

A yellow terrorist threat level has been in place in parts of Crimea since April 11, 2022, weeks after Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russian forces have been fortifying the peninsula amid fears of a Ukrainian advance.

Tamila Tasheva, Zelensky's top representative for Crimea, said on national television in April that thousands of Russians were fleeing the peninsula and abandoning their properties due to anxiety about the prospects of a Ukrainian effort to recapture the region.

Tasheva has said that some 500,000 to 800,000 Russians are currently living illegally in Crimea, and could be forcibly deported in accordance with the norms of Ukrainian legislation and international law should Ukraine recapture the peninsula.

