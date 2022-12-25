Russia's Christmas Eve Attack on Kherson Killed 16, Injured Dozens

A Russian shelling barrage in the Kherson region injured dozens and killed 16 people, according to a Ukrainian governor.

Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said in a December 25 Telegram post that Russian forces had fired a barrage of 71 explosive shells into the region on Christmas Eve.

The governor said civilians, as well as de-miners who were working to remove explosives in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, were killed.

Yanushevich added: "The enemy attacked the regional center 41 times. The invaders covered the center of Kherson with massive fire: civilians were killed, civilian buildings were destroyed.

"Industrial premises, medical facilities, private and apartment buildings also came under enemy fire."

"Yesterday, the Russian army killed 16 people in the Kherson region including three employees of the State Emergency Service, who died during the de-mining of territories in the Berislav district. Another 64 people were injured of varying degrees of severity."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the attack in Kherson in a December 24 Twitter post that included photos of dead bodies and burning vehicles.

He said: "This is not sensitive content. It's the real life of [Ukraine]. Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

"The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #Russiaisaterroriststate."

This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of 🇺🇦.

Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/ll1KAjHRom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2022

Other images shared on social media reportedly showed Russian explosives falling over the Kherson region.

Ukraine managed to retake Kherson and many parts of the region in November after Russian forces occupied the area following its invasion on February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed the Ukrainian city along with other regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that was viewed as illegitimate by the U.S. and its allies.

Ukraine and Russia have continued their fierce fighting across the eastern region of the country as both Kyiv and Moscow compete for any strategic advantage before severe winter conditions set in.

According to NewsUA, Ukrainian forces managed to repel Russian attacks across the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, including the heavily-contested city of Bakhmut.

Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin and Kyiv officials for comment.

Zelensky addressed Ukrainians in a message shared on Christmas Eve, and while it did include festive details there were more elements that highlighted the tragic consequences of the conflict.

"Unfortunately, all the holidays have a bitter aftertaste for us this year. And we can feel the traditional Spirit of Christmas differently. Dinner at the family table cannot be so tasty and warm. There may be empty chairs around it," Zelensky said.

"Our houses and streets can't be so bright. And Christmas bells can ring not so loudly and inspiringly. Through air raid sirens, or even worse—gunshots and explosions. And all this together can pose a bigger threat. It is a disappointment. Of the higher forces and their power, of goodness and justice in the world. Loss of hope. Loss of love. Loss of myself ..."

Zelensky had recently returned from a visit to the U.S. where he met with President Joe Biden and asked Congress to continue to provide military aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. approved $1.85 billion in additional aid to Ukraine and now includes the Patriot Air Defense System.