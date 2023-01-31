Russia's Economy Forecast to Outperform U.S. Within Two Years

Russia's economy is expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russia was hit with tough economic sanctions designed to isolate it from the global financial system. In its report released Tuesday, the IMF said that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) had gone into negative figures (minus 2.2 percent) in 2022.

However, the IMF predicted that Russian GDP would rebound slightly in 2023 to 0.3 percent growth. In 2024, the Russian economy is predicted to grow by 2.1 percent.

This is higher than the IMF's projection for the United States, which it said would see only 1 percent GDP growth that year. This would be down from a predicted 1.4 percent in 2023, and the two percent the U.S. enjoyed in 2022.

The IMF listed the war in Ukraine, as well as higher interest rates by central banks, as factors that "continue to weigh on economic activity" worldwide, and the report outlined how there had been "subpar economic growth" globally.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.