News

Russia's Hold on Crimea at Risk After Weapons Delivery Sabotage

By
News Crimea Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Rail traffic was suspended between two major Crimean cities following a Thursday train derailment that railway officials blamed on "interference by outsiders."

On Friday, an intelligence update from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense said a major consequence of the rail suspension was that it disrupted "deliveries of supplies and potentially also weaponry, such as Kalibr cruise missiles," to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said regaining the peninsula is one of his country's objectives in the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Crimea has also been the site of numerous attacks in recent weeks, including multiple drone strikes on the region's largest city, Sevastopol.

The British Defense Ministry's intelligence update about the derailment noted that the incident highlights security concerns for Putin as he tries to maintain his hold on the peninsula.

Russia's Hold on Crimea at Risk
The aftermath of a train derailment is seen outside Simferopol, Crimea's capital, on Thursday. The U.K.'s Defense Ministry said the incident will likely have the Kremlin concerned about its ability to "protect other key infrastructure in Crimea." Stringer/AFP/Getty

"Any sabotage in this sensitive area will further increase the Kremlin's concerns about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in Crimea," the British ministry wrote.

The ministry's update, which was posted on Twitter, added: "The peninsula retains a vital psychological and logistical role in enabling Russia's war in Ukraine."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Nikolai Lukashenko, Crimea's Kremlin-backed transport minister, wrote on Telegram that eight cars were knocked off the tracks, and some media outlets reported that an explosion caused the derailment.

No one was injured in the incident, but the derailment caused the temporary suspension of rail traffic between Simferopol, Crimea's capital, and Sevastopol.

The train derailment follows another recent high-profile incident that affected Russia's Black Sea Fleet. On April 29, a large fire broke out at an oil depot near Sevastopol after the sounds of explosions were reported.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence, said that the oil depot fire destroyed over 10 petroleum product tanks that were capable of storing a total of 40,000 tons of fuel for Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Read more

Ukraine has never claimed responsibility for any of the attacks on Crimea, nor did it say it was behind Thursday's train derailment. Nonetheless, Yusov seemed to welcome the train incident during comments he made Thursday on Ukrainian television.

"On those tracks, in particular, weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and other means used for the war of aggression against Ukraine are transported," Yusov said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. "It is quite natural that these tracks did not hold up, got tired and now are not functioning for a while."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC