News

Russia's New Unit May Be Headed for Failure After 'Rushed' Deployment: ISW

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Russia Military

Russia's new "reserve army" in Ukraine is "unlikely to be combat effective" due to a "rushed deployment," according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW, a U.S.-based think tank, said in a report published on Friday that trouble could be on the horizon for Russia's newly created and "low quality or understrength" 25th Combined Arms Army (CAA).

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate, the unit has been partially deployed five months ahead of schedule to the largely Russian-occupied eastern region of Luhansk.

The reserve troops were reportedly sent to the Luhansk front line to relieve soldiers from the "relatively more effective" 41st CAA, who are are said to be needed to defend against the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

Russian Military Reserve Unit Rushed Deployment ISW
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured while flanked by saluting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 30, 2023. The Institute for the Study of War on Friday said that a new Russian "reserve army" unit deployed to eastern Ukraine was of "low quality" and "unlikely" to be effective. ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP

ISW suggested that the move could expose a Russian weak spot in Luhansk, as the 25th CAA forces sent there are not yet fully equipped for battle.

"The 25th Combined Arms Army is unlikely to be combat effective at scale given its rushed deployment," ISW's report states. "The formation is likely either severely understaffed and not near the paper strength of two divisions, or is poorly trained much like initial Russian mobilized units in fall 2022, or both."

"The Russian command likely views the deployment of a combat ineffective formation to Luhansk Oblast as a tolerable risk given the relatively lower tempo of operations along much of the Luhansk Oblast frontline," it continues.

The report goes on to say that the presence of the 25th CAA troops in Luhansk and the redeployment of 41st CAA forces to southern Ukraine indicate that Russia senses a "serious" threat of a "breakthrough" in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Newsweek reached out for comment to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email on Friday night.

While the Ukrainian counteroffensive is moving at a far slower pace than the highly successfully counteroffensive launched last year, Kyiv's three-month effort has recently made some small but significant gains in the south.

This week, following an intense battle, Ukrainian forces retook the village of Robotyne, which is roughly 11 miles south of the front-line town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Small advances have also been made in the eastern region of Donetsk, while a series of Ukrainian drone attacks have recently struck multiple targets in Russian-controlled territory and within Russia itself.

Criticism of the counteroffensive's slow progress has prompted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to repeatedly lash out at critics, this week accusing them of "spitting into the face" of Ukrainian troops.

"Criticizing the slow pace of (the) counteroffensive equals ... spitting into the face of (the) Ukrainian soldier who sacrifices his life every day, moving forward and liberating one kilometer of Ukrainian soil after another," Kuleba told reporters on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"I would recommend all critics to shut up, come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimeter by themselves," he added.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC