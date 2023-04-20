Russia's 'Be a Real Man' Recruitment Campaign Mocked

Russia's military is being mocked over a recruitment campaign that promises volunteers can become "a real man" by fighting in Ukraine.

A video ad recently shared to Russian social media networks urges men to abandon their mundane jobs in Russia for the more manly pursuit of combat and a salary of 204,000 roubles per month, or around $2,500, according to Reuters. Last month, a British intelligence assessment claimed that Moscow was seeking to recruit 400,000 volunteers to boost the war effort and replenish troops lost in combat.

The new ad asks Russian men with domestic occupations like grocery store security guards and taxi drivers if this is "the kind of defender" they "dreamt of becoming." Men are urged to find where their "strength lies" by joining the military, with the ad concluding "you're a real man, be one."

A recently leaked U.S. intelligence assessment estimated that as many as 43,000 Russian troops and 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in combat since the bloody war began on February 24, 2022. Another 180,000 Russians and 113,500 Ukrainians were wounded in action, according to the leaked documents.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment.

The high rate of Russian casualties in Ukraine was not lost on those criticizing the "be a man" ad campaign on Thursday in social media posts, some of which also mocked the appeal to machismo.

"'Be a man!' So says #Russia's new Defense Ministry, in a desperate bid for more military recruits for #Ukraine," tweeted Charles Lister, senior fellow and director of the Middle East Institute's Syria and Countering Terrorism & Extremism programs. "'Be a dead man,' more like -- #Putin's illegal war has killed 43,000 Russians & wounded 180,000 more, in 14 months."

"Russia's new recruitment videos are the best," writer and former law enforcement officer Tim McMillan tweeted. "The Kremlin's pitch is 'Your life sucks, you're a f#%$ing loser and the only way you'll ever be a man is to join the Army.'"

"Russia trying to recruit troops by saying 'normal jobs are weak, be a man, join the military,'" tweeted @ArtKorenevsky. ""I shudder at the fact that someone would join a military where 100+ of their comrades *die* daily - just to feel more manly than what they do in their normal job."

"Russia is running a 'be a man' campaign to shame civilians into taking up military service," journalist Simon Ostrovsky tweeted. "It should say 'be a dead man.' The Russians have suffered up to 223,000 casualties, including as many as 43,000 killed in action, according to the intel leak."

"It's incredible how many of Russia's recruitment ads boil down to 'The economy is terrible, your life sucks, and you'll never have a good job but if you join the army, at least you'll be a MAN," tweeted @ABeardedPanda.

In a Telegram post earlier on Thursday, former Russian Commander Igor Girkin, who played a key role in Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea, described the Russian war effort as "a bloody circus" run by "clowns in uniform and without."

The Ukrainian military on Thursday said that 400 Russian military conscripts had been transferred to defensive positions in Crimea, possibly in anticipation of a Ukrainian offensive to retake the peninsula.