Russia's Three Main Mistakes in Ukraine, According to Ret. U.S. General

The Russian military has made three crucial mistakes in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus.

The Kremlin seemed to have anticipated an easy victory over its eastern neighbor after invading Ukraine in February 2022. Now, after months of stalemate fighting, a few major holes in Moscow's military capacity have been exposed, Petraeus said while discussing the war in Ukraine with the Georgian Service of Radio Liberty.

In an interview published by Radio Liberty on Tuesday, Petraeus was asked what he viewed as the "three main mistakes" that Russia has made in its offensive. The retired U.S. general previously served as director of the CIA and the commander of coalition forces in Iraq.

David Petraeus, retired U.S. Army general and former CIA director, speaks at the Concordia Annual Summit on September 22, 2021, in New York City. Petraeus spoke to the Georgian Service of Radio Liberty on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine and Russia's failures in its invasion of its eastern neighbor.

"They completely underestimated the Ukrainian forces and completely overestimated the Russian forces," Petraeus told the outlet. "And they could not impose their line of conducting a military campaign and prepare forces for conducting this campaign."

"In addition, they did not have modern telecommunication systems," he continued. "Therefore, the generals continued to die.

"Again, they didn't train their troops, we always knew they lacked the professional NCOs [non-commissioned officers] that are the backbone of our forces in the West. There were a lot of mistakes that they showed, some of them were expected, others were unexpected."

Petraeus also pointed out that Russia's telecommunications systems are "single channel" and "not encrypted," making it easy for Ukraine and its allies to track it down.

"It's also high frequency, meaning it spreads very widely, anyone can pick it up with a police scanner, unlike our system which uses frequency modulation," he said. "Again, the fact that these systems aren't encrypted is really impressive considering how much they've invested in modernizing their military."

Between inadequate training and lack of military equipment, Russian troops have suffered major casualties in its war on Ukraine. In one of the documents from the U.S. intelligence leak last month, officials predicted that Moscow has suffered between 189,500 and 223,000 casualties, including 35,500 to 43,500 troops that were killed in action.

The losses and brutal battles have caused some Russian troops to show resentment toward fighting in Ukraine. In a video posted by an independent Russian-language news outlet this week, a handful of fighters listed a series of complaints about their lack of guidance and support from Russian leadership, including that the soldiers did not know the exact location of their deployment.

Last week, the Institute for the Study of War confirmed that Russia will likely not be able to sustain multiple offensives simultaneously. Ukraine is expected to launch a counteroffensive to regain Russian-occupied territory in the coming months, but both countries remain focused on the battle for the city of Bakhmut.

Petraeus told Radio Liberty that a Ukrainian counteroffensive will likely result in blocking Russia from being "able to reinforce or replenish the supplies of Crimea through the southeastern part of Ukraine, that is, to break the landline of communications, which the Russians achieved with their offensive in the spring and summer of last year."

The retired general added that Kyiv's attack may also "case the collapse, perhaps even then collapse, of Russian forces in a fairly large area of southern Ukraine, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces will liberate most of the Ukrainian territory that the Russians captured last year, all the way to Crimea."

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian defense ministry via email for comment.