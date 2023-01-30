U.S. 'On the Verge' of War With Russia—Deputy Foreign Minister

The Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has said the U.S. risks a "direct confrontation" with Russia over Ukraine, and suggested that a nuclear arms control treaty may not be renewed.

Ryabkov made the comments during an interview with the RIA news agency in which he was asked about the prospect of resuming inspections under the new START treaty, which expires in 2026 but were called off in November 2022 as the war in Ukraine raged.

He said that the treaty aimed to strengthen strategic relations based on "mutual trust" and the principal of security.

However, these provisions have been "violated in the most rough and cynical way by American actions at resolving the so-called 'Russian question' through aggressive containment."

Ryabkov said this meant that we are "on the verge of a direct collision between the U.S. and NATO with Russia." He described as a "very possible scenario" that there may be no no arms control treaty with the U.S. after 2026.

Ryabkov's interview followed the announcement by the U.S. last week it would provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks as part of a Western package to fight Russian aggression.

This is a developing story and will be up updated with further information.