Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham Face Day of Destiny

Wrexham AFC could finally secure a return to the English Football League today following substantial input from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Welsh club only needs a win over sixth-placed Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground or for second-placed Notts County to lose at Maidstone to win both the National League and automatic promotion to the football league.

Promotion to the English Football League would see Wrexham reap substantial prize money, more sponsorship opportunities, and access to the League Cup, which could result in fixtures against the Premier League's top teams such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

While Wrexham is located in Wales, the club competes in the English leagues alongside other Welsh clubs Cardiff and Swansea.

Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. Today is a crucial match in the club's modern history. Getty

Should Wrexham win, it would crown an incredible achievement for the club that fell out of the Football League 15 years ago, one of the lowest times in its history.

Fast-forward to today and Wrexham, with the backing of Reynolds and McElhenney, is on the rise having broken records for most league wins and most points in the National League.

But it is Wrexham's dealings off the pitch that has earned an enviable amount of global exposure thanks to owners Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney.

The pair completed the takeover of Wrexham AFC in February 2021 with overwhelming support from the club's supporters.

With Hollywood star power secured, Wrexham won a sponsorship deal with TikTok and an FX sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which further exposed the club to a global audience.

Reynolds and McElhenney are vocal in their support for the club and regularly share posts on social media about the team.

Following Wrexham's win against Yeovil Town, Reynolds shared a tweet, which promoted today's match against Boreham Wood.

It read: "Massive three points. @YTFC (Yeovil Town Football Club) put on a show. The first 45 min were edgy as hell. Big Saturday match on the way at the Racecourse. This sport continues to be evil."

While potential automatic promotion is firmly on the minds of every Wrexham fan, they also have a friendly tie against Chelsea in the United States to look forward to this summer.

How and When To Watch Wrexham AFC vs Boreham Wood

The clubs will face off at the Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on July 19, 2023, a game Wrexham has promoted on its social media pages.

Wrexham AFC vs Boreham Wood will be live-streamed on National League TV and Bet365 internationally.

The game will air at 1:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. CT, MT 11:30 a.m., and 10:30 p.m. PT today (Saturday, April 22).

Newsweek has contacted Wrexham AFC for comment via email.