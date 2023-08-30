Deadly Legionnaires' Outbreak Near Major NATO Hub Sparks 'Sabotage' Claims

Polish authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in a city that serves as a key military and humanitarian hub for Ukraine.

Polish media outlet Onet reported on Wednesday that at least 16 people had died and 155 were infected in the city of Rzeszow in the south-east of the NATO country, which has been a key backer of Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression.

Jaromir Ślączka, a health official in the city, said that all of the deceased had comorbidities.

Polish authorities are checking how the Legionella bacteria, which causes the disease, got into the city's water supply. An epidemiological investigation is ongoing to determine the source of infection, with lab test results of water samples due to be revealed on Thursday.

This illustrative image shows an X-ray the chest of a patient with Legionnaires' disease (LD), caused by the Legionella pneumophila bacterium. Polish authorities are investigating an outbreak of the disease in the town of Rzeszow. Getty Images

The outbreak has caused additional concern because of Rzeszow's role as a host to the U.S. military and a hub for supplies for Ukraine. Around 10,000 American and 400 British troops are stationed there.

Poland has supported Ukraine throughout Russia's invasion and the government in Warsaw said the NATO member has been exposed to different forms of Russia's hybrid war.

Poland's deputy coordinator of special services, Stanisław Żaryn said last week that the country's Internal Security Agency was investigating the outbreak to rule out intentional activity, including the possible involvement of Russia. Newsweek has contacted the Polish government by email for comment.

However, Zaryn said it was too early to conclude its cause, telling local media "we have not identified any information that we are dealing with sabotage, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection transmitted by inhaling droplets of infected water that can infect people via showers, toilets or air conditioning systems.

Onet said on Wednesday that Poland had not implemented a European Union water directive that includes safety standards for legionella bacteria. The European Commission, which is part of the EU executive, initiated proceedings against Poland in March over the the failure.

Initial symptoms for Legionnaires' disease are similar to flu and include fever, chills, muscle pain and a cough. When it becomes more severe, chest pain and breathing difficulties can occur. The disease is treated with antibiotics.

It is not the only outbreak of the disease, which was first identified in 1976 and hospitalizes around 18,000 people in the U.S. every year. Guests who stayed at Caesars Palace and The Orleans in Las Vegas were infected with the Legionella bacteria prompting an investigation by Nevada's health authorities.