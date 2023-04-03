Sabrina Carpenter's Pregnancy Joke Blasted As 'Insensitive'

Singer and former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter is being criticized for what some have branded a distasteful pregnancy joke she made live on stage during a gig.

Carpenter was slammed as being "incredibly insensitive" for the April Fool's joke which she made during a live show at The Union in Salt Lake City on Saturday April 1.

A clip of Carpenter's April Fool's prank went viral on TikTok before being shared on other social media platforms. Hundreds of thousands of people viewed the video, with some weighing in and commenting on its appropriateness or otherwise.

Main image, Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12, 2023. Inset, a silhouette shows a pregnant woman. Some social media users have called an April Fool's Day joke Carpenter made about being pregnant "insensitive." Jon Kopaloff / Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Carpenter's joke was brief but seemingly impactful.

"Put your hands up if you live in Salt Lake," she sang to the crowd.

"How do you get alcohol on Sundays? I'm pregnant," Carpenter announced, before almost instantly saying with a bow, "Happy April Fool's Day." The watching crowd at The Union cheered loudly after Carpenter's brief joke.

The video got almost 800,000 views on TikTok after being shared by @nataliejoyhixon. "Salt Lake nonsense outro," the user wrote.

Many of the comments on the video on TikTok noted how silent the crowd fell immediately after Carpenter made her pregnancy statement.

"The silence was so loud" and "It got quiet real fast," were some of the comments posted by social media users.

"The pregnant line right after alcohol," noted @superannkat_, getting thousands of likes on their comment.

"Ooof, that's some bad PR team she has. Who told her this was a good idea?" wrote Syke, radio host of The Syke Morning Show, on Twitter. "Incredibly insensitive to people who can't get pregnant, have had miscarriages, or how about women currently pregnant but at high risk for losing the baby? Why are people so dumb?!"

Twitter user @Sajioon agreed, saying: "This is so insensitive to the people who can't get pregnant."

Syke's take was liked by over a thousand people on Twitter, but others clapped back telling him his take was off in this instance.

"Gross. This isn't it," wrote social media influencer and model Anna Faith, responding to the video.

"This is so cringey," one Twitter user commented, noting more than anything the joke being unfunny, while another said: "Just get rid of April Fool's day based on this."

Carpenter is currently deep into her "Emails I Can't Send Tour." She has dozens more North American tour dates planned from now until the end of May, before she moves on to the South American, European and Asian legs.