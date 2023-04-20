Sacramento Airport Shooting Leaves Gunman Dead

Police have confirmed that a man took his own life in a shooting incident at Sacramento International Airport, California.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Amar Gandhi, explained that on Wednesday just after 8.30 P.M. authorities received a call from the gunman, whose identity has not been revealed.

They gunman told police that they were in a car inside the parking garage of the airport and wanted to kill themselves.

Gandhi said: "Airport deputies from Sacramento county Sheriff's office came and attempted to contact the driver.

"They spoke to them, he was in a vehicle by himself, they spoke to him from a distance and tried to talk him out and hear his thoughts.

"Unfortunately that driver then fired two shots, the deputies backed away, called for more support.

"Ultimately what happened is they discovered that he had shot himself, he was alone in the car, we have not identified him just yet."

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.