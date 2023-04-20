News

Sacramento Airport Shooting Leaves Gunman Dead

By
News Sacramento California Airport Shooting

Police have confirmed that a man took his own life in a shooting incident at Sacramento International Airport, California.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Amar Gandhi, explained that on Wednesday just after 8.30 P.M. authorities received a call from the gunman, whose identity has not been revealed.

They gunman told police that they were in a car inside the parking garage of the airport and wanted to kill themselves.

Gandhi said: "Airport deputies from Sacramento county Sheriff's office came and attempted to contact the driver.

"They spoke to them, he was in a vehicle by himself, they spoke to him from a distance and tried to talk him out and hear his thoughts.

"Unfortunately that driver then fired two shots, the deputies backed away, called for more support.

"Ultimately what happened is they discovered that he had shot himself, he was alone in the car, we have not identified him just yet."

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

Read more
Shooting
Stock image of a gun on a table. A shooting at a Sacramento airport has resulted in the gunman dead, according to reports. Getty
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC