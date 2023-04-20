Samantha Markle Says Meghan's Netflix 'Lies' Sparked 'Death Threats'

Samantha Markle accused her half-sister Meghan Markle of producing an "incredibly damaging and dangerous" Netflix series that caused "hate-filled smear campaigns which actually rose to the level of death threats."

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be on course for victory in the libel lawsuit brought by her sister after winning a bid to have the case thrown out in March.

However, the judge in Tampa, Florida, granted Samantha permission to amend and refile the complaint, bringing Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix series Harry & Meghan into the case for the first time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen posing for a photograph included in their six-part Netflix show 'Harry & Meghan' which was released in December 2022. Samantha Markle is suing Meghan over comments made during the series. Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A court filing by Samantha's lawyers, seen by Newsweek, read: "The implication of the statements said in the Series produced and edited by Meghan through her own words and hand-picked interviewees were incredibly damaging and dangerous.

"In this regard, the Series falsely accused Samantha to be a member of a hate group which was about 'race,' and even used the 'N-Word.'

"The statements demonize Samantha. The Series is a porta vox for Meghan used to reach millions of people, many of whom used the Series to cause the formation of their negative opinion of Samantha and begin their own hate-filled smear campaigns which actually rose to the level of death threats against Samantha."

"As a direct result of Meghan's false and defamatory statements and those which were not hers, but which [were] published by her," it continued. "Samantha received hateful emails and messages on a regular basis and her reputation has been so damaged that she has been unable to work in her profession as a mental health counselor.

"The dangerousness of the false narrative can be seen in the fact that

Samantha sought and obtained an 'Injunction for Protection Against Stalking' in Polk County, Florida against one of Meghan's overzealous fans."

Newsweek has approached representatives of Meghan for comment.

One central plank of the new complaint is tied to whether Samantha and Meghan had a strong relationship in childhood.

Meghan told Netflix: "I was with my mom during the week and with my dad on

the weekends. And my dad lived alone, he had two adult children who had

moved out of his house."

"I don't remember seeing her when I was a kid at my dad's house," she added. "If and when they would come around."

Samantha's lawyers argue: "Meghan lived with her father full-time and visited her mother on some weekends. When Meghan was in Jr. High School, Samantha lived on the property and was always home when Meghan came home from school.

"Often, she drove Meghan to school or accompanied her father when her father drove. After school Samantha and Thomas Markle would help her with her homework, and he took Meghan shopping on weekends."

Another strand to the new complaint is tied to Samantha's use of social media and an allegation in the series that she was part of a network of accounts that spread hate about Meghan.

Christopher Bouzy, founder of data analysis firm Bot Sentinel, is among interviewees and told the docuseries: "Samantha Markle was part of the group that was putting out a lot of this disinformation," adding, "how can the half-sister of Meghan be part of a hate group?"

The court filing appears to suggest comments by Bouzy suggesting the wider group were motivated by race and "there would be derogatory terms where they would use the N-word on tweets," maligned Samantha.

It is yet to be seen how Meghan's lawyers will respond to the new claim, though it will surprise few people if they launch a fresh attempt to get it thrown out, as they did with the previous one.

