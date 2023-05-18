Same-Sex Stork Couple Filmed Caring for Each Other's Eggs After Mating

A fussy female stork has finally found a suitable nest partner in a pairing that has delighted the internet and surprised experts.

After they persistently mated over the course of several days, it became clear that the pair were, in fact, both female.

The nest, which is situated opposite the Church of the Holy Trinity in Chýnov, a town in the Czech Republic, has been closely monitored by ornithologists since early March using a live webcam.

A stock photo shows two storks on a nest. In a town in the Czech Republic, a same-sex stork couple have been sharing nesting duties and keeping watch over their shared clutch of eight eggs. Anagramm/Getty

The saga began on March 19 when a female that had raised three chicks at the site the previous year arrived at the nest. Local ornithologist Michael Strnad, who has been consistently monitoring the nest, named the stork Loňská, which means "last year."

Three days later, another stork, with a black spot on its ear, paid Loňská a visit but was immediately driven away.

For two weeks, Loňská refused any suitors, turning her beak up to a stream of eager males. On April 11, the black-spot stork returned, persistently tapping on Loňská's beak until she allowed it into her nest.

The pair spent the night together and, according to Strnad, mated "repeatedly" for the next six days. Strnad named the second stork Jupiter after a 1980 French movie, Jupiter's Thigh.

On April 17, an egg appeared in the nest. "Laying was not observed," Strnad said in a commentary accompanying the livestream.

The next day, Loňská was seen laying a second egg. Strnad said that this was quite unusual, as storks tend to lay their eggs every other day. However, it was not until the following evening that he realized what had happened.

"The following night, Jupiter sits on the egg at 21:23," Strnad said. "When he gets up at 9:30 p.m., there are three eggs under him!"

Clearly, Jupiter was a female.

"From then until April 24, both females alternately laid eggs every night," Strnad said.

The pair laid eight eggs in total and have since been taking turns to care for their nest. "The females should sit until mid-May, when the young are due to hatch," Strnad told a local news outlet, Deník.cz. "It will be really interesting to see if anything hatches from the eggs because storks mate on the nest, so there is a high probability that the eggs are unfertilized."

A stork feeds its chicks in a stock photo. Storks form monogamous pairs at the start of each breeding season and share parental duties to raise their young. luigi giordano/Getty

Same-sex couples are fairly common in birds, with over 130 species known to engage in same-sex behavior at least occasionally. "Although this is an unusual nesting, it is not the first same-sex pair among birds," Zdeněk Vermouzek, director of the Czech Society for Ornithology, told Deník.cz. "Sometimes such couples even raise young. It just happens without the attention of cameras."

Female-female bonds are most commonly found in species that form monogamous relationships where both parents stick around to raise their young. Most storks are serial monogamists—they do not usually mate for life but instead form monogamous pairs at the start of each breeding season—so they would fit into this category. However, this is the first known same-sex pair of white storks, according to Deník.cz.

Ornithologists will continue to follow the nest until the eggs hatch. You can watch the nesting birds live through the CAM Chýnov live broadcast on YouTube.