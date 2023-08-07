Heartwarming

Watch as Samoyed Dog Shows His Toy the Comfiest Napping Spot on Vacation

Dogs love vacations as much as their owners, and one woman has captured a beautiful moment when her pet began to relax on a recent holiday.

The video has received over 1.5 million views after it was posted on August 3 by Charishma Cohen, 34, a content creator from Los Angeles. In it, her Samoyed dog called Boomer can be seen relaxing on a porch swing with his favorite toy in a stunning rented vacation house.

"Boomer's favorite toy is Bear," Cohen told Newsweek. "He picked him out himself from Home Goods in January last year and, since then, he travels everywhere with him."

Cohen added that Boomer was unsure about the swing, but the next day she managed to capture the sweet moment he climbed onto the porch bed to nap with his favorite toy. "He really loves that toy," said Cohen, "and I think he likes to share nice experiences with him." Cohen added that Boomer has helped her with her mental health.

Charishma Cohen and her Samoyed dog Boomer play outdoors. She told Newsweek that her pet has boosted her mental health. Courtesy of Charishma Cohen

"Boomer is a really sensitive and sweet dog with a big personality," Cohen said. "He gets very attached to humans and forms strong bonds with them! He's loud (like all Samoyeds) when he's excitable, but he's got a really big heart. He helps me so much with my mental health. He's been a blessing!"

Samoyed dogs originated from a group of nomadic people over 1,000 years ago known as Samoyedic people, who migrated from Asia to Siberia. The large, white, long-haired dogs were used as sled dogs, for hunting and protection in the freezing temperatures. "In the Siberian town of Oymyakon, for instance, temperatures of minus 60 degrees are common," says the American Kennel Club.

"The Sammy's famous white coat is thick enough to protect against such brutal conditions. Powerful, agile, tireless, impervious to cold, Sammies are drop-dead gorgeous but highly functional," adds the AKC. "Even their most delightful feature, a perpetual smile, has a practical function: The mouth's upturned corners keep Sammies from drooling, preventing icicles from forming on the face."

Cohen said that, due to Boomer's incredibly thick coat, her pet isn't always the biggest fan of cuddles.

"Boomer gets too hot, so he doesn't love cuddling for a long time, but usually right when he wakes up in the morning, he's extra cuddly. He'll come up to us and be very sweet and cuddly then," Cohen added. "Usually, if he's bribed with treats to cuddle, he will do it, but it's not the same way as him doing it on his own."

Users on TikTok loved the relaxing video, with one writing: "Awww, Boomer looks extra adorable with Bear on the swing bed."

"We don't deserve dogs. He is just the sweetest," commented another.

"I absolutely love the fluffy dog, but I love the space even more," wrote a third.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC