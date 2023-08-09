Democrats in the U.S. Senate and the mainstream media are in full cry over an alleged "self-inflicted ethics crisis" at the Supreme Court of the United States. Proponents of the phony "crisis," most notably Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), have for months sought to tar Justice Clarence Thomas in particular with groundless accusations of bribery.

Sen. Whitehouse's bill to force upon Supreme Court Justices a "code of conduct" authorizing investigations of alleged ethical violations was voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 11-10 party-line vote.

The legislation isn't going anywhere soon, but it's the opening salvo in a long-term plan to force constitutionalist jurists off the bench and pack the Court with liberal activists.

Ethics legislation for the Supreme Court is both unnecessary and unconstitutional.

Unnecessary, because no one has pointed to a single case where a Justice has voted or written an opinion—much less thrown a case—because of friendships, gifts, vacations, or anything else. The latest attack on Justice Thomas painted as sinister the Justice's acceptance of a loan or gift from an old friend, Anthony Welters, to buy a used recreational vehicle.

Justice Thomas recused himself in the two cases to come before the Court in which Welters had an interest. That's exactly how the system is supposed to work. There is no allegation that Justice Thomas took any action on the bench because of any gift, loan, or friendship with Welters. It's not like he's accused of going easy on China in trade deals, or spending billions of taxpayer dollars on a proxy war against Russia and China, because his family members were paid millions of dollars by foreign agents.

Apart from being unnecessary, congressional attempts to force rules or disclosures on the Court are unconstitutional.

As Justice Samuel Alito observed in conversation last month with The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, there's not a single sentence in the Constitution that gives Congress authority to legislate anything about Supreme Court Justices. The bedrock constitutional principle of separation of powers dictates that neither of the other branches can force rules or sanctions on the Justices.

The separation of powers in our Constitution—granting different powers to the three branches of government and creating a system to prevent encroachment by any branch on another's power—is designed to preserve liberty, to avoid tyranny, and in the case of the Supreme Court, to preserve judicial independence from the two political branches.

Preserving judicial independence, the Framers decided, required lifetime tenure for Supreme Court Justices, and the Constitution forbids Congress from even reducing Justices' salaries to further insulate them from pressure.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) displays a copy of a painting featuring Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas alongside other conservative leaders during a hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. The painting was commissioned by billionaire Texas Republican real estate developer Harlan Crow, who, according to a recent ProPublica investigation, invited Thomas on many luxury vacations over a number of years. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Media outlets have attempted to construe recent remarks by Justice Elena Kagan as contradicting Justice Alito. Kagan did nothing of the sort. She made the fairly obvious point that the Supreme Court is "not imperial" and is "subject to checks and balances."

Far from "imperial," Alexander Hamilton explained in The Federalist, the judiciary is "incontestably" and "beyond comparison the weakest" among the three branches of federal government. Justices' independence has to be protected from any power, influence, or political pressure from the other two branches, and the Framers were most concerned about legislative tyranny—exactly what's going on here.

The "checks and balances" that Justice Kagan referred to already exist in the Constitution. Sheldon Whitehouse doesn't have to create them. And because they exist, the separation of powers means that Congress can't create any more.

Justices arrive at the Court only after nomination by the president and appointment by the Senate. Justices can't pass laws. They can't enforce laws. And if Congress thinks a Justice should be removed, it can impeach by a majority of the House and convict by a two-thirds majority of the Senate.

Article III gives Congress the power to alter the scope of the Supreme Court's appellate jurisdiction, but that's different; it's not power over the Justices themselves. Moreover, it's a power explicitly set forth in the Constitution.

The Whitehouse legislation attempting to regulate Supreme Court Justices isn't a constitutional "check" or "balance." It's a blatant violation of the separation of powers.

Forcing members of the Supreme Court to file financial disclosures was unconstitutional in the first place. Justices never should have gone along with it. They have done so voluntarily under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978. But no good deed goes unpunished, as the vagaries of that statute are now being used as weapons and traps for filers who may in good faith interpret its provisions in different ways.

Like so much else in Washington these days, what's really happening is the opposite of what is claimed. Under the guise of transparency and accountability, Democrats are attempting to sabotage the Constitution's architecture for an independent judiciary.

The Framers didn't protect judicial independence for the Justices' sake. They did so to protect us, the citizens, from tyrannical government in the executive and particularly the legislative branches.

Maybe Senator Whitehouse and other Senate Democrats just don't understand that it's our protection at stake. Or maybe they do, and would prefer to sabotage the Constitution in favor of legislative tyranny.

Wendy Stone Long is an attorney and former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.