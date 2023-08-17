San Francisco Store Owner Uses Ad to Blast 'Devastating' State of City

A San Francisco business owner has taken out an ad in a newspaper to condemn the declining quality of the city.

Luxury department store Gump's owner John Chachas wrote that his historic business may leave the city if conditions do not improve, in his open letter in the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper.

From left: Police cars sit parked in front of the Hall of Justice on February 27, 2014 in San Francisco, California; and a homeless man reads a book under an overpass in the city, where he sleeps with a friend on January 25, 2010. A San Francisco business owner took out an ad in a newspaper to condemn the declining quality of the city. Getty

This comes as San Francisco continues to suffer from a major crime wave that has seen a number of prominent retailers leave the city, citing crime as contributing factor behind the decision.

In his open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors, Chachas called for an improvement in the issues of homelessness, drug use and crime across San Francisco. Newsweek has contacted Gump's, Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed via email for comment.

Political commentator Richie Greenberg shared Gump's open letter on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend.

"Today, as we prepare for our 166th holiday season at 250 Post Street, we fear this may be our last," he wrote in the ad in the Sunday edition of the paper.

"The ramifications of Covid policies advising people to abandon their offices are only beginning to be understood," Chachas added.

"Equally devastating have been a litany of destructive San Francisco strategies, including allowing the homeless to occupy our sidewalks, to openly distribute and use illegal drugs, to harass the public and to defile the city's streets.

"Such abject disregard for civilized conduct makes San Francisco unlivable for its residents, unsafe for our employees, and welcoming to visitors from around the world," Chachas wrote.

He added that San Francisco citizens deserve better than the current state the city is in and steps need to be taken immediately to see improvements.

"Gump's implores the Governor, the Mayor, and the City Supervisors to take immediate actions, including cleaning the city streets, removing homeless encampments, enforcement of city and state ordinances, and returning San Francisco to its rightful place as one of America's shining beacons of urban society," Chachas wrote.

"As San Franciscans, we will continue to support the compassionate efforts of helping those in need. But we believe failed public policies must be abandoned and a renewed focus must be brought to restore the city we all love."

If Gump's were to close, it would be the latest casualty in a stream of businesses that have opted to leave the area.

In May of this year, Old Navy, a major retail flagship store in downtown San Francisco, announced it would be closing at the beginning of July.

This came after three decades in business, as it opened in 1999. The company did state that the reason for shutting down was not in any way related to the recent rise in crime in the area, however.

Newsom has also publicly voiced his frustration at the crime levels in San Francisco.

In late June, he told the San Francisco Chronicle, "there are plenty of laws on the books, and it'd be nice to see some of these damn laws enforced for a change.

"I'll be honest with you, my biggest gripe right now in San Francisco has been, frankly, we're not enforcing existing laws... we're not prosecuting the lawbreakers. Judges, D.A.s, the whole panoply — I want to see people held accountable for breaking the law," Newsom added.

He said that he would be doubling the number of state police officers to help crack down on fentanyl drug dealings in San Francisco.