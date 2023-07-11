Sarah Brady Says There Is 'Much More' She's Not Sharing About Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady said she has "much more" to say about the Hollywood actor after sharing screenshots of their private messages.

The professional surfer began sharing images of their conversations from their time as a couple in 2021, when Hill allegedly set his "boundaries for a romantic partnership."

The messages have not been verified as coming from Hill, but he allegedly told Brady to remove photos of herself in swimwear from her Instagram, to not have "inappropriate friendships" with other men and to not spend time with "women who are in unstable places."

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the world premier of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Brady has claimed she has a lot more to say about her ex-boyfriend. Filmmagic/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Brady first shared screenshots last Friday and Saturday, captioning them: "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this make an exit plan."

She added: "Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do."

Since then, Brady has shared more messages, accusing the Wolf of Wall Street actor of "flirting" and "sexting" with her when he had already started dating his current partner, Olivia Millar. Hill and Millar welcomed their first child in June.

Newsweek has contacted Hill by email to confirm Brady's account.

In Brady's latest update on her Instagram Stories, she said she has so far shared only a small portion of what happened during her relationship with Hill.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady wrote.

Many people have weighed in online about the text exchanges. One commenter, a couples therapist, said Hill had weaponized "therapy speak" to try to control Brady.

"Jonah Hill is using therapy speak to control his girlfriend, Sarah, his now ex-girlfriend," therapist Jeff Guenther, otherwise known as Therapy Jeff, told his 2.7 million TikTok followers on Sunday.

He went on: "This misuse of therapy language...masks controlling behavior under a commonly accepted positive concept—in this case, 'boundaries,' making it harder for the person on the receiving end, Sarah, to challenge it."

Guenther said a boundary is a healthy limit a person sets to protect their well-being and integrity and identifies "reasonable safe and permissible ways for others to behave towards them and how they'll respond when someone passes those limits."

"However, in the message Jonah sent to Sarah, he is not setting boundaries that protect his emotional well-being," the therapist said. "Instead, he is dictating what behaviors and friendships Sarah is permitted to have. He's essentially instructing Sarah on who she can be friends with, what she can do professionally and how she can show up online."