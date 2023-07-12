Sarah Brady Reveals More Details About Her Relationship With Jonah Hill

Sarah Brady is continuing her Instagram Story tirade against ex boyfriend Jonah Hill by revealing alleged details about their relationship.

After days of sharing screenshots of text messages seemingly involving the former couple, Brady shared voice notes detailing her experience of being with Hill. While the details of their relationship have sparked widespread debate across social media, Brady has also started replying to comments left on her Instagram pictures, further explaining herself and her reasons for sharing private details.

Hill has yet to respond to any of the accusations made against him by Brady. Newsweek reached out to Hill's representatives for comment several times but has yet to hear back.

Many of the allegations made accuse Hill of controlling behavior by apparently setting what he called "boundaries" in their relationship.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021, in New York City. Brady has shared multiple messages seemingly sent to her by Hill during their relationship. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instagram users started discussing the situation on Brady's latest Instagram picture, falling on either side of the issue. Some online, like conservative commentator Candace Owens, have defended Hill's right to set boundaries. His alleged boundaries included that Brady, a semi-pro surfer, stop surfing with men, stop modeling, and stop posting pictures of herself in a bathing suit online.

User @danieldeangelis1420 commented that it's a double standard for women to tell a man they're not comfortable with a guy liking bikini pictures on Instagram, but a man is not allowed to tell his girlfriend he's not comfortable with other men being able to see her in a bikini on Instagram. Brady took issue with this.

"Yeah, totally find a girl who is an athlete, get her into a relationship by praising her as perfect exactly as she is, and especially in her sport, and then a couple of months later tell her you're pissed that she didn't read your mind and change her sport attire automatically once she chooses monogamy with you." Brady added, addressing @danieldeangelis1420 directly: "Try it out bro let me know how it works for you."

She also added new content on her Instagram Stories relating to Hill. In a voice note sent to someone explaining her side of the situation, she revealed that she was "close to becoming pregnant" with Hill's baby during their relationship.

Explaining how she's been sharing screenshots of their texts to help other people, Brady said: "If one of the women in his past were able to get a screenshot to me that was absurd it would have been that one external factor that validated the reality I was losing a grip of."

She continued: "When I was in it, if I'd have seen one of his freak jobs from one of his exes it would have saved me so much hurt. So much damage.

"I just want that woman, I don't care if it f**** up my name, I just want her to [have] any info. It's hurtin' her baby to me. Maybe that's an odd perspective but maybe that's because I got so close [to becoming pregnant]."

Brady continues to share updated notes on her Instagram Stories and correspondence with people on the topic.

"I couldn't not share this. It's who I am. An activist at heart. Taking her power back," she wrote late on Tuesday night, adding: "I needed to feel like my whole self again."