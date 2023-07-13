Sarah Brady Scores Big Win Amid Jonah Hill Text Controversy

Sarah Brady, actor Jonah Hill's former girlfriend, has scored a big win on social media in the days since she started sharing screenshots of text messages she allegedly exchanged with her ex-boyfriend.

Starting July 7, Brady, 26, a surf instructor and model, has shared multiple screenshots of the texts. She said that Hill, 39, was "emotionally abusive" during their relationship. The couple went public with the relationship in August 2021 and split in 2022.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post. She also shared text messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

Hill has yet to publicly address the allegations. Newsweek has contacted a Hill representative via email for comment.

Sarah Brady is seen on December 5, 2021, in New York City. Jonah Hill is pictured on December 7, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Brady has made a series of allegations about her relationship with Hill, whom she has described as "emotionally abusive."

On Wednesday, Brady shared an Instagram post in which she hit out at the detractors who responded to her online allegations about Hill, but her social media popularity has been significantly boosted in recent days.

Figures provided by Social Blade show that Brady's Instagram follower count stood at 72,607 the day before she started posting about Hill on July 7.

In the days since, her follower tally up to and including Wednesday has more than doubled to 158,704. In all, her follower count has grown by 82,710. As of this writing, the number of accounts following Brady has surpassed 160,000.

Amid her slew of posts in recent days, Brady said that she and Hill continued to communicate as friends for months after their split. She added that their final message exchange took place on August 31, 2022, after the You People star told her he had started a new romantic relationship. Brady's earliest time-stamped posts were dated October 12, 2021.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady wrote on Instagram on Monday.

In one post dated December 2, 2021, Hill is alleged to have written to Brady: "If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful, I am not the right partner for you.

He went on: "If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Brady, who lives in Hawaii, said she timed the release of her allegations with Hill's current partner, Olivia Millar, and the couple's weeks-old baby in mind. "I waited until she had her baby," Brady wrote on Instagram. "So I knew they were like physically not impacted by me sharing this s***, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby."

In another post, Brady wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person." She said such behavior often stems from someone's own trauma.

"At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK," she added.