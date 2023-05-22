Sarah Comrie GoFundMe Raises $100k for Hospital Worker In Citi Bike Dispute

Sarah Comrie, a pregnant hospital worker in Manhattan at the center of a viral Citi Bike dispute, has had $100,000 raised after a successful GoFundMe campaign.

Almost two weeks ago, May 12, Comrie was accused of taking a Citi Bike from a teenage Black man, who also said that he paid for the vehicle, according to the viral videos that were widely shared on social media.

In the clip, Comrie is also seen arguing back with the teenage Black man and his friends as they both put their hands on the bike claiming it is theirs. After the video was viewed millions of times, many social media users called for her termination from the hospital and for her to face repercussions for her alleged actions.

Following the incident, the NYC Health+ Hospitals/Bellevue announced Comrie had been put on leave as they reviewed the situation.

A line of Citibike bicycles stands along 9th Avenue on October 12, 2021 in New York City. Sarah Comrie, a pregnant hospital worker in Manhattan who was at the center of a viral Citi Bike dispute, has had $100,000 raised after a successful GoFundMe campaign. Getty

People like Sarah Comrie are NOT Karens, they are racial threats. Comparing her to women who make a scene & ask for the manager ignores how she endangered Black lives. SHE was in the wrong yet yelled for help, accused him of hurting her baby, & tried to weaponize her fake tears. pic.twitter.com/lC0LQRRe7n — Angel Jones, PhD (@AngelJonesPhD) May 15, 2023

Comrie's lawyer, Justin Marino, has since said he is working to clear her name after she was branded as a racist, thief and a 'Karen' following the footage.

According to Dictionary.com, Karen is: "a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people's behavior."

Over the years, the term has shot to popularity and is often directed at women who find themselves caught up in viral incidents.

Speaking on Fox News' American Newsroom show on Friday, Marino disputed this narrative and said his client had provided receipts as evidence that she had already reserved the bike and was in the right.

He also clarified that he and his client have no ill-will against the individuals in the video but, at this stage, they plan to file defamation lawsuits against media publications for the comments made against Comrie.

The GoFundMe Page was also set up on Friday by Bob Roe, the uncle of Comrie, and dismissed the idea hospital worker was in the wrong.

The page read: "My name is Bob Roe. Late last week, my niece, Sarah Comrie, a Physician Assistant at Bellevue, became embroiled in a much-publicized incident with a Citi Bike that unfairly painted her as a racist 'Karen.

"The facts have since proven this is a lie, but the damage has been done. In fact, Sarah is a dedicated healthcare worker who is six months pregnant.

"She holds racial justice and equity dear, and has dedicated her life to serving NYC's most challenged individuals.

"She does not wish to become a cause celebre, but the legal bills to save her livelihood and her reputation are obviously mounting."

In an update to the GoFundMe page on Sunday, Roe praised all the individuals who contributed to the donation.

Within the three days, after over 2.9 thousand donations, $105,317 was raised. The total goal of the fundraiser is $120,000.

Newsweek has contacted Roe via the GoFundMe page for comment. Newsweek has also contacted CitiBike and Marino via email for comment.