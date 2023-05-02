A woman currently held in Chambers County Jail, Texas, has spoken out regarding accusations that she killed her fifth husband, according to reports.

Sarah Hartsfield has been accused of ignoring alarms that indicated that her diabetic husband Joseph Hartsfield's blood sugar level was off on January 7, 2023, according to an ABC13 report.

The retired army sergeant, 48, was charged with the murder of her husband and has pleaded not guilty to the charge. She has been in jail for three months with her bond currently set at $4.5 million.

Image of Sarah Hartsfield by the Chambers County Sheriff's Department. Sarah Hartsfield has spoken out regarding accusations that she killed her fifth husband, according to reports. Chambers County Sheriff's Department

Sarah Hartsfield has said she was sleeping on the couch recovering from surgery the night of her husband's death. Court records showed she waited an hour to call 9-1-1 after finding him unresponsive at their home.

Eight insulin pens were found next to her husband's side of the bed and investigators did not seize them, court records indicated, per ABC13.

Defending her decision not to call for help immediately, Sarah Hartsfield said that alarms to warn of her husband's blood sugar levels sounded regularly so she was not concerned on the night.

The medical examiner's report, which lists his manner of death as undetermined, states that Joseph Hartsfield died due to complications of the toxic effects of insulin.

Speaking to ABC13 from jail, Sarah Hartsfield said she had doubts if she would ever be a free woman.

On her husband's death, she said: "He paid for the life he led. He'd be horrified that I'm in here. I don't belong here."

Her defense attorney, Keaton Kirkwood, said there was reasonable doubt on whether Sarah Hartsfield was responsible for her husband's death.

Referring to the medical examiner's ruling, he said: "It shows reasonable doubt. Are we phishing, and we are only picking what we want to hear from sources?

"That's why they're focusing on past events and not this current event.

"If you were focused on this current event, you would have already provided me with everything."

Sarah Hartsfield filed a motion asking to remove Kirkwood from her case. The defense attorney too filed a motion to withdraw saying the two had a conflict of interest that could not be resolved. The two decided to continue to work together during a court hearing on Monday, however.

The past events that Kirkwood mentioned were in reference to the death of Sarah Hartsfield's former partner.

She reportedly shot and killed her fiancé, David Bragg, in Minnesota. It was ruled in self-defense and she never faced any criminal charges.

This investigation has since been re-opened after new information reportedly surfaced. Sarah Hartsfield said that no new information would merit the case being looked at again.

Newsweek has contacted Chambers County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.