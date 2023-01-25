Sausage Dog Who Won't Stop Cuddling Her 'Slipper Babies' Melts Hearts

A dachshund's obsession with her "slipper babies" is making TikTok users chuckle.

In a video shared by user Allie (@a_double.l_i_e) on January 17, Remy the sausage dog can be seen snuggled up in bed with a pair of purple fluffy slippers. Remy believes these slippers are her babies, wrapping herself around the footwear and grooming them as she would a puppy.

"I tell Remy her slipper babies don't need her to care for them like she's their mother because they are NOT REAL BABIES," Allie wrote alongside the post. Clearly, her fellow users disagreed, with the clip receiving more than 370,000 views and almost 30,000 likes.

Do Dogs Really Believe Their Toys Are Babies?

Owners like to make jokes about their pet's obsession with a particular toy or other object, but it's unlikely that their dog actually believes these items are their babies.

On its website, the dog-training resource The Mutt explains that it's more likely that the pet is possessive of the item and does not believe it's a living being.

However, there is a rare exception, where a dog experiences a "phantom pregnancy." According to VCA Animal Hospitals, most unspayed female dogs will experience a phantom pregnancy (also known as "false pregnancies" or "pseudopregnancies") at some point.

Symptoms of a phantom pregnancy begin four to nine weeks after a dog's last fertile period. These symptoms mimic those of a real pregnancy, and include enlargement of the mammary glands, milk production, retaining water and vomiting.

Dogs will also start to display nesting behaviors, such as piling their toys into one spot and attempting to nurse them.

But why do phantom pregnancies occur? Every heat cycle, a female dog's ovaries release hormones that prepare the uterus for pregnancy. If she does not conceive, then these hormones dissipate after four to six weeks. These hormones can mimic a pregnancy, and can even simulate false labor when the levels begin to fall.

Phantom pregnancies do not usually require treatment, but if it is having an impact on your pet's mental health, the VCA advises visiting a veterinarian. They can prescribe anxiety medication if needed, as well as diuretics to help with milk production and fluid retention.

'This Is So Pure'

In the video, Remy looks offended by her owner's suggestion that the slippers are not her "real babies." TikTok users were insulted on the dachshund's behalf, with julielynnGIGI calling her a "wonderful momma."

"She certainly takes her job seriously," agreed MimicA, and Mewdy Doppelgänger posted: "It's fuzzy & purple but it's a real baby.

"This is so pure!!!!" wrote @remyaroundtheworld, while Bonnie H commented: "[You're an] excellent slipper mummy."

"The matted spot from her licking is so funny," added charlie, and Juju posted: "She's a hard working mother, quit disrespecting her like that."

Newsweek reached out to @a_double.l_i_e for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.