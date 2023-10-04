Tears As 8-Week-Old Kitten All Alone 'Will Know Love' After Being Rescued

A video of a kitten being taken into a home after being found in a backyard has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @motherofpearl_81 on October 3 and has a million views at the time of writing.

A note overlaid on the video reads: "One week ago, my husband spotted a tiny kitten in our backyard. She was so scared and any time we went outside, she ran away." The footage shows a kitten sitting up near a bush in the backyard.

"We put some food out and she came back 5 or 6 times and we made sure there was always food for her. She was afraid of every sound and braved the wasps for what was likely her first meal in [a] long time."

The clip initially shows the kitten feeding in the grass. The feline is later seen feeding from a bowl inside what appears to be a cat carrier. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "She is safe but so scared. She will know how to love."

The woman's reaction to the kitten in the latest clip is understandable because "the temptation to rescue a stray cat can be strong," Dr. Jose Arce, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, told Newsweek in May 2022. "Chances are you even know someone who took in a stray cat and went on to share a wonderfully rewarding life with them."

Be cautious when approaching an unknown cat, Arce advised, as the feline may be fearful, and attempts to capture it could lead to injuries for you or the animal.

The Humane Society of the United States says some strays may be friendly and approach you for food or attention, while others may be too scared to let you get close. "But they will usually eat immediately if you put food down for them."

Stock image of a small gray-haired kitten sitting near a bush. A video of a couple rescuing a tiny "scared" kitten discovered in their backyard has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest rescue story comes as each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of cats and dogs taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Among the millions of animals entering shelters and rescues across the country, adult cats and neonatal kittens (newborns aged up to around 4 weeks old) form a large portion of those in need of a home, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The couple discovered the kitten's hiding spot in their hedge but they couldn't reach her, the rescuer wrote. "It made me so sad to think she was outside all alone," the message read, as the kitten is seen hiding in the hedge and looking up towards the camera.

The couple borrowed a trap and set it in the backyard. They brought it back in at night before putting it out again in the morning. "After about an hour, the little baby went in," another note across the video read. The top of the trap is covered with a towel, with the kitten peering out from inside.

After taking the kitten to a veterinarian, the couple learned she was about 8 weeks old and malnourished.

The footage later shows a gloved hand caressing the kitten as the text reads: "First time she let us pet her without hissing."

The kitten is then seen resting on the woman's chest while being petted. The woman wrote: "And then everything I hoped for, our first real cuddle."

"So grateful for being chosen by the cat distribution system to love this little one. Finding a kitten is literally my dream come true."

Several users on TikTok were moved by the latest kitten rescue story.

Lisa M said: "I'm soo glad she found y'all and that she will be safe and in a loving home now!!! Thank you for rescuing her!!!"

Iced Mocha said: "Thank you for saving her. She is beautiful."

Jacey wrote: "Beautiful kitten. Glad she is safe and loved now."

Diana Joseph850 noted: "She is adorable. Yep, she definitely picked a good home."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have an incredible animal rescue story? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.