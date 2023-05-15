'Scared' Rescue Dachshund Finally Plays With Toys After a Year in New Home

The moment a rescue dachshund started playing with toys for the first time has been caught on camera.

After going to her new family with no social skills and a fear of most things, 9-year-old Coco has been in her home for a year, but only this week gained the confidence for playtime.

Owner Zoe, from Edinburgh, Scotland, told Newsweek: "We got her from her previous owner who used her as a breeding dog. When Coco got too old and sick to have puppies, the previous owner didn't want her anymore."

Coco had been in her new home for over a year when she first felt comfortable enough to play with toys. JohnKeel96/Reddit

When they went to visit the pup, it was love at first sight and they brought her home.

Backyard breeders are famed for keeping dogs purely for breeding in what is often referred to as a "puppy farm." From keeping dogs in small unsuitable spaces to maximize profits to overbreeding that can lead to genetic abnormalities, the practice is highly frowned upon by many animal lovers.

"She came to us unsocialized, terrified and unable to do lots of typical dog things," Zoe explained. "She had been in survival mode, having puppies, fighting for her own food and not really being able to develop her own confidence."

Since finding her new home, Coco has learned lots of new things, from basics like toilet training to helping her feel safe and secure in her home.

Now she has reached a point in her new home where she feels truly safe, something clear in Coco's adorable playing behavior.

"It took a year of working up to it but this week alone she sniffed three dogs at the park and started playing with this squirrel toy spontaneously," said Zoe.

"She has settled really well now," said the owner. "We have had her for a year and a half. My advice to anyone taking in a rescue is to remember the 3-3-3 rule."

What Is the 3-3-3 Rule?

The 3-3-3 rule is a general guideline of common milestones your new rescue dog might go through.

When adopting a dog, pet owners should remember that it takes three days for a dog to decompress in their new space, three weeks for them to learn your routine, and three months for them to feel completely at home.

In the First 3 Days:

Your dog may feel overwhelmed and scared of the new environment. They may be reluctant to eat or drink and want to hide in small spaces.

This is also a period where they might try to test boundaries and see what they can get away with.

In the Next 3 Weeks:

Your rescue dog is starting to feel more comfortable and settle into the space, but is working hard to get into a routine and still needs patience.

Behavior issues may start showing up at this point as they feel a little more settled, and you might start to see some personality from your pup.

In the Next 3 Months:

Now your dog is totally comfortable in their new home, they can start to build trust and a real bond. This is where it is time to solidify any routines and behaviors.

"It's tough and you will never know why they have certain habits or are scared of certain things," said Zoe. "But just listen to your dog and try to remember that behavior is the best form of communication."

"Whenever they behave in a weird way or 'overreact' to something, they are trying to tell you something," they added.

Over a year after she first came home, Coco continues to hit new milestones. Something that her owner has been sharing online.

"There's always someone telling me how their dog is going, giving advice or just saying how cute Coco is," they said. "It's a lovely community of very supportive people that I enjoy being part of."

