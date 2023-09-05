Scarred Ex-Fighting Dog Finds 'Loving Family' 2 Years After Being Rescued

An ex-fighting dog who was the "most scarred" case seen by animal rescue employees has finally found a loving home after spending two years in a foster home.

Bull terrier mix Kimmy, 4, was taken to the Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) after being forced to be part of a dog-fighting ring.

She came to the HSWM as other shelters in the area did not have the resources to take on a dog who came from such a difficult background.

A happy Kimmy ready to go to her new home. The bull terrier endured an early life as a fighting dog which left her heavily scarred. Humane Society of West Michigan

But Kimmy has now found a loving home where she can look forward to living in a safe environment far removed from the horrors of her early life.

Amy Stockero, director of development and marketing at HSWM, told Newsweek: "Adoptions like this are exactly why we all go into this work.

"To see an animal so abused and mistreated to being welcomed into a loving family that will do anything to give her love and a place to call home is beyond what we could imagine.

"We are so grateful to our community, the support in getting Kimmy's story out, her foster, and her new loving family.

"She will know what unconditional love is and we are truly so grateful she will have the rest of her life knowing that."

A split image of Kimmy. The bull terrier mix is now a happy hound following years of cruelty. Humane Society of West Michigan

While Kimmy's behavior was initially "fearful" and seemingly feeling "overwhelmed," she has managed to bring down her elevated stress levels.

She has thrived after being helped by a foster carer and has embraced a happier environment.

Stockero previously told Newsweek: "Within days he (the foster carer) noticed a difference. She was relaxed, breathing slower, and instead of hiding under the coffee table as she initially did, she was venturing into new spaces. Now that she has been in this foster home for almost two years, she has learned how to truly open up.

"She loves playing fetch, she sleeps in bed with her foster, she even occasionally steals a snack off the table. She will let neighborhood kids come pet her and she loves meeting people. She thrives in simple things, playing outside, love, snuggles, food, and naps is what her foster has said."