Watch the Scary Moment Homeowner Catches an Alligator Lurking by Front Door

By
An alligator has been caught on camera lurking outside the front door of a Florida home.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates the state is home to around 1.3 million alligators. Though most local residents understand they are part of the local flora and fauna, their predatory nature means the potential for conflict is very real.

According to the commission, since 1948 Florida has witnessed an average of about five unprovoked cases of people being bitten by alligators. Homeowners need to remain vigilant, particularly as alligators are known to target pets and other livestock.

It isn't clear what the alligator filmed outside the home of Ring customer Lucia, in Wesley Chapel, Pasco County, back in June had in mind when it first arrived on her doorstep, but it could have had something to do with the fury friend she had inside.

"That was the first time I saw the gator on my property," Lucia told Ring. She said she initially set the camera up to catch "dog poop bandits" in her front yard.

An alligator lurking outside a Florida home.
An alligator lurking outside a Florida property. The homeowner was alerted to the gator's presence by her barking dog. Ring

But she got a nasty surprise one morning when she went to check the footage recorded on the camera the previous night.

"The reason why I did check it was because my dog barked while I was sleeping at 4:30 and when I woke up later, I looked to see what got her riled up," she said.

In the video, which was shared with Newsweek by Ring, the alligator can be seen creeping around the edge of the front lawn of her property, close to her door.

Alligators inhabit all 67 of Florida's counties and Wesley Chapel, like many areas of the state, is situated in and around several large bodies of water, resulting in more frequent interactions with alligators and also creating more potential for conflict.

Though Lucia is aware of the risks and has lived alongside gators for many years, she's staying vigilant after this particular close encounter.

"After my shock of seeing that gator, I've been diligently checking it in those morning hours and up to about a week prior. No further sightings other than armadillos and possums," she said. "My neighborhood has a lot of ponds, there's one behind my house and across the street. I do love gators and have a lot of neighbors that are protective of them."

The clip comes hot on the heels of shocking footage showing kids in Florida playing in the water just feet away from an alligator. Separately, there had previously been a report of a teen who was attacked by an alligator after he went swimming in a Florida creek.

Staying away from water might not be enough in Florida either - one man discovered an alligator hiding under his car in the driveway outside his house.

