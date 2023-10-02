'Scary' Moment Kitten Gets Head Stuck in a Chair Caught on Camera

A cat owner has gone viral on social media after explaining how he saved his pet, who got his head stuck in a chair, in a clip.

In the post shared on TikTok in September, under the username Realestatechuck, the small tuxedo cat can be seen stuck in a kitchen chair, with her head hanging, struggling to move, before her owner comes to the rescue.

Armed with tools and lots of patience, the cat owner can be seen carefully sawing the chair, to facilitate movement for the cat, and oiling up the pet's head to help it slide it out.

Stock image of a cat stuck in a chair.

The heartwarming post comes with overlayed text that read: "Got home and found my cat like this. She was completely stuck. Poor thing!"

As the owner saws the chair, the text reads: "She's panicking!" Once the cat is freed from her the wooden chair, it says: "She's out! Happy! Ate a lot of food and water!"

When cats get stuck in places, it's usually because they were curious enough to go and check it over.

According to pet wellness experts at Rover, an online marketplace for pet care services, cats are curious creatures and that is due to their survival instincts. In the wild, cats are both predator and prey, so they must always be aware of their surroundings in case an occasion to eat arises, or a predator is nearby.

The Rover site states that kittens are usually more curious than adult cats and that's because everything is new for them and they're trying to establish what's safe and what's not. However, they won't entirely lose their sense of curiosity with age.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 880,000 views and 64,000 likes on the platform.

One user, My Pets, commented: "So scary I'm glad you were able to help her." And user6985437695089 said: "Does make you wonder how they survive on their own in the wild."

Flight23kenji wrote: "How [many] more chairs like that [do] you have? Hopefully, they get modified or she doesn't get stuck again."

