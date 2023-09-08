Rob Schneider Blasts 'Looney' Joe Biden Over Face Masks

Comedian Rob Schneider has faced backlash online for calling President Joe Biden a "looney octogenarian" over his decision to wear a face mask.

Schneider, 59, criticized the 80-year-old president for covering his face after his wife, Jill Biden, 72, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50 First Dates star was responding to a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by The Post Millennial showing Biden arriving at a White House press conference.

Rob Schneider on June 19, 2023, in New York City. He has criticized President Joe Biden for wearing a face mask. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Upon taking the podium, the maskless president told reporters that he had to keep wearing a face covering, before quipping: "But don't tell 'em I didn't have it on when I walked in."

In response, Schneider, a long-time critic of measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, posted, "We, the Unvaccinated (and Un-myocarditised) are patient. But are patience is wearing thin with this looney octogenarian."

Newsweek reached out to Schneider and his representatives for comment.

Myocarditis is a very rare side effect of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It is often given as a reason for vaccine hesitancy and has contributed to conspiracy theories about the dangers of being immunized against the virus, which has led to more than 6 million deaths worldwide, according to World Health Organization data.

Although there is continuing debate about the efficacy of face masks, the scientific consensus is that they do help to prevent the spread of the virus, with a cloth mask providing the least protection and an N95 the most.

Commenters quickly shot back at the actor. @AnnoyedOBrien wrote, "If you're unvaccinated you're putting everyone who comes into contact with you at risk, not just yourself."

However, others agreed with him. "I have not been, nor will I ever be responsible for your feelings...or the feelings/health of the general public, wrote @1990Tracy Rose. "I have no idea what you people did for comfort "feels" before 2020 but I doubt you avoided large venues filled w/humans because you were afraid of the common cold."

Schneider's comments on Biden come amid his controversy around his comments about Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer who became the focus of a national culture war after she was involved in promotional campaigns for Bud Light and Nike.

In a post that was viewed more than 14 million times, he compared the 26-year-old model's gender identity to "cultural appropriation" while misgendering her.

Schneider posted: "If you believe there is such a thing as 'cultural appropriation.' Then certainly this gentleman is guilty of 'gender appropriation.'"

Those opposed to Schneider's view said he was whipping up a "entire nation to bully" someone.

One wrote: "I love that you express your positivity and love for people by trying to influence an entire nation to bully a person who posts videos on TikTok. Maybe people can finally live their best lives by staying in the closet for fear of bullying. Great job, dude."

Comedian Stacey Cay appeared to accuse Schneider of hypocrisy, posting: "Bro you literally got paid to do this," along with the poster for his 2002 movie The Hot Chick, in which his character dresses as a woman.

Others followed suit, sharing images of the actor dressed in drag on many occasions, such as on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

Some echoed the sentiment voiced by the former stand-up comic.

"Why is everyone getting riled up over this post?" asked one. "He's absolutely right. And the fact that people are upset with it means they have a bigger problem with the gender identity issue than Rob does."

Another replied: "It's crazy how so many people are just attacking him. Sad really. I get where he's coming from."

Schneider was also involved in a war of words with Garth Brooks, who owns the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville, after the country singer revealed he was not boycotting Bud Light or any other brands owned by its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev in June.

Schneider told Fox News Digital: "I think the culture is in a very weird little place of hypersensitivity one way or the other. And I think that's why most people shut their mouths. I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say, 'I have nothing to do with it.'

"I'm just as susceptible as Garth—ego," he added. "You know, he had to put this in, 'Well, I think that, you know, I'm a good person because I did...' And it's like, 'Shut up.'"