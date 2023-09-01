U.S.

School Investigated for Hiring Principal Despite Child Pornography Charges

Oklahoma's top education official is investigating one of the state's school districts for hiring a principal who was charged with alleged child pornography crimes over two decades ago, but was never convicted.

Shane Murnan was hired by the Western Heights School District (WHSD) in June to be the principal of John Glenn Elementary School, at which time district leadership noted on its Facebook page that it had become aware of his past charges.

In 2002, a Payne County judge tossed the case due to a lack of proof presented by prosecutors that Murnan, a fifth-grade teacher in a different district at the time, was in possession of any child pornography. The case was later reversed via appeal, The Oklahoman reported at the time, though the record of charges was eventually expunged and Murnan continued his career as an educator, which has now spanned over 25 years.

"According to news reports at the time, those charges were dismissed by the court, and the record of the charges has been expunged," Western Heights Superintendent Brayden Savage said in a statement shared with Newsweek. "Since that time, Dr. Murnan has continued to be certified as an elementary school teacher and principal, including having his certificate renewed in April of 2023 and signed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

"The State Department of Education would have conducted another felony background check upon renewing his certification. Please know we are aware of the situation and handling this matter with the utmost attention and care. The greatest priority of Western Heights Public Schools is providing a safe learning environment for our students. They are our #1 focus."

School Investigated for Hiring Principal
John Glenn Elementary School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen. Oklahoma's top education official is investigating one of the state's school districts for hiring a principal who was charged with alleged child pornography crimes over two decades ago, but was never convicted. Screenshot via Google Maps

In addition, Walters shared a statement with Newsweek in which the state superintendent called the development disturbing and echoed parents' concern and outrage.

"Anything that might expose kids to inappropriate sexual content at school is cause for serious concern to parents and is absolutely contrary to Oklahoma values," Walters said. "I will not allow rogue educators to endanger our kids."

All accusations related to Murnan's past is being investigated, he added, and "necessary action" will be taken if required.

In wake of the news spreading on social media, Murnan is also being accused of being a drag queen who performs as Miss Shantel Mandalay. Tulsa news affiliate KTUL reported that on the day Murnan was hired to lead John Glenn Elementary School on June 12, a Facebook page under that drag name contained a post celebrating being named "a head principal of a dual language school."

The hiring drew further attention when Libs of TikTok, an account on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday posted photos of Murnan's personal Facebook page, his alleged drag queen persona, and past news stories of the child pornography allegations he was charged with. Murnan's personal Facebook page has appeared to have been deactivated.

"Shane is a drag queen who performs for children and reads books about gender to kids while dressed in drag," the account posted. "Shane was also previously arrested on child porn charges. Would you want this person in charge of your kid's school?"

Western Heights said in its official statement that it "followed its usual hiring practices" when interviewing candidates including Murnan and others, including posting the job vacancy, vetting applications for qualifications, and forming a committee to conduct interviews. A felony criminal background check was also conducted.

Both the district and Walters declined to comment further on the matter with Newsweek.

