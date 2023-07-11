Tech & Science

Scientists Discover Earth's Interior Triggers Explosive Evolution

By
Tech & Science Geology Evolution History Dinosaurs

The history of life on Earth is marked by cyclic periods of explosive evolution. But, until recently, the mechanisms behind these bursts of biodiversity were largely unknown.

Now, researchers have found that these biological blooms may be driven by the movement of the Earth's tectonic plates over cycles of 36 million years.

By analyzing the fossil record and geological data, the global team was able to decipher clear links between changes in the Earth's biological makeup and cyclic tectonic movement. The results of this analysis were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on June 10.

Tectonic plate
Research suggests movement in Earth's tectonic plates is driving cyclic explosions in evolution. The history of life on Earth is marked by bursts of biodiversity. Getty/Naeblys

"In terms of tectonics, the 36-million-year cycle marks alterations between faster and slower seafloor spreading, leading to cyclical depth changes in ocean basins and in the tectonic transfer of water into the deep Earth," co-author Dietmar Müller, from the School of Geosciences at the University of Sydney, said in a statement.

"These in turn have led to fluctuations in the flooding and drying up of continents, with periods of extensive shallow seas fostering biodiversity."

In other words, these geological cycles drive changes in sea level that in turn disrupt the composition of marine ecosystems. The environments that result from these changes offer opportunities for new species to arise and exploit these new habitats. Other species, meanwhile, may go extinct as their old habitats have been lost.

Read more

"The cycles are 36 million years long because of regular patterns in how tectonic plates are recycled into the convecting mantle, the mobile part of the deep Earth, similar to hot, thick soup in a pot, that moves slowly," Müller said.

To demonstrate how sea level change can dramatically affect ecological landscapes, Müller pointed toward's Australia's Winton Formation, a region of sedimentary rock in central-western Queensland that represents one of the richest sources of dinosaur fossils anywhere in Australia. It is also from a time when most of the continent was underwater, around 100 million years ago.

"The Cretaceous Winton Formation stands as a testament to the profound impact of these sea-level changes, capturing a snapshot of a time when Australia's landscape was transformed and fascinating creatures roamed the land," Müller said.

This study provides new insights into the mechanisms that drive species evolution, showing how ecology and geology exist hand in hand, and goes some way to explain evolutionary patterns that stand out in the fossil record.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC