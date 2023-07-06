Scientists have identified six foods that could protect you from heart disease, and chances are you aren't eating enough of them.

One person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. That accounts for roughly 1 in 5 deaths every year.

In a global study, published in the European Heart Journal and led by Canada's McMaster University and its Population Research Health Institute, researchers analyzed data from 245,000 people in 80 countries. Participants were given a score from 1 to 6 depending on their diets. Scores were based on consumption of six food categories that have been individually associated with a lower risk of mortality.

Roughly nine years later, the team analyzed how these scores had correlated with cardiovascular disease risk and death, and the results were striking. Higher diet scores were associated with a significantly lower risk of death, cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes.

So what are the six food groups and how much of them should you be eating?

Fruit

It comes as no surprise that fruits (and, of course, vegetables) are on this list. Fruits are full of vitamins, minerals and fiber, as well as plant-based nutrients like antioxidants and flavonoids.

Numerous studies have shown that eating fruit in its raw, unprocessed state is associated with a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes. One large review, in The Journal of Nutrition in 2006, found that each additional portion of fruit per day was associated with a 7 percent reduction in coronary heart disease. Fruit intake has also been associated with a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes and cancer, as well as lower blood pressure.

Still, it is possible to eat too much fruit. Fruit does contain high concentrations of natural sugars, and its high fiber content can produce bloating and diarrhea when eaten in excess.

Vegetables

Again, this one should come as no surprise. Like fruits, vegetables are filled with a rainbow of nutrients. They also tend to be lower in calories and sugar than fruit.

In particular, green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach have been studied for their heart-protective properties. In 2016, the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine/ Cardiovascular Disease found that consumption of green leafy vegetables was associated with a 16 percent reduction in cardiovascular disease incidence.

Legumes

We often lump vegetables and legumes into one big category, but legumes are an important element of a healthy diet in their own right. Legumes—which include peas, beans, chickpeas and lentils—are a group of plants that hold their seeds in pods.

As well as being rich in vitamins and minerals, legumes are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber.

Studies have associated legume consumption with a reduced risk of heart disease and lower levels of cholesterol, as well as lower blood pressure. Their high fiber and protein content also helps us stay fuller for longer, which can help with weight loss and sugar cravings.

Nuts

Many of us avoid eating nuts because of their high-calorie content, and when we do eat them they are often covered in chocolate or highly processed flavorings. But we are increasingly learning that nuts are a powerhouse of nutrition, filled with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Despite their high-calorie content, almonds have consistently been shown to promote weight loss rather than weight gain, and other nuts, like pistachios, have had similar results.

Nuts have also been associated with reduced levels of "bad" cholesterol, a major risk in terms of heart disease.

Fish

Fish is a great source of protein, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Many studies have found an association between fish consumption and heart health. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which had more than 40,000 participants in the U.S., found that those who ate fish at least once a week had a 15 percent lower risk of heart disease.

Researchers believe that species with higher omega-3 content—like salmon and sardines—may deliver the best health outcomes.

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, you can find these important fatty acids in some species of microalgae.

Full-Fat Dairy

When we are trying to eat healthily, many of us will reach for skimmed milk and zero-fat yogurt, but full-fat dairy products might be better for you, although they have higher calories.

Numerous studies have linked full-fat dairy consumption to reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes, which may result from the protective effects of specific fatty acids.

How Much Should We Be Eating?

When it comes to food, everything should be consumed in moderation. So how much of these six foods should we be eating?

The study's authors recommend the following eating patterns:

Food group Recommended serving size What counts as a serving? Fruits 4 to 5 servings daily 1 medium apple, banana, pear Vegetables XXX 1 cup leafy vegetables, 1/2 cup other vegetables Legumes 3 to 4 servings weekly 1/2 cup beans or lentils Nuts 7 servings weekly 1 oz. tree nuts or peanuts Fish 2 to 3 servings weekly 3 oz. cooked (the size of a pack of playing cards) Full-fat dairy 14 servings weekly 1 cup milk or yogurt, 1.5 oz. cheese

While North America had better health scores than many of the other countries surveyed, many of us are still not eating the recommended quantities of these foods.

Rather than viewing fatty, sugary foods as bad things you need to cut from your diet, the study's authors hope that people will focus more on incorporating these protective foods instead. (And maybe allowing themselves the occasional pizza or plate of chips.)

At the end of the day, all food is fuel.

