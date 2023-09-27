Scott Van Pelt Shares Heartwarming Story Remembering Brooks Robinson

By
Trending Sports Reporter

When longtime SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt was growing up, he couldn't imagine anyone being cooler than Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson. He still can't.

Robinson, an 18-time All Star, two-time World Series champion, and the 1964 AL MVP, has died at 86, the Robinson family and Orioles announced in a joint statement Tuesday. Van Pelt, who was born in Maryland and is a noted O's fan, was one of many to share a tribute to the late baseball icon. The sportscaster has said that his earliest memory associated with the Orioles is attending games with his father at Memorial Stadium.

One game in particular still stands out to Van Pelt.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson
BALTIMORE, MD - CIRCA 1975: Brooks Robinson #5 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game circa 1975 at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Robinson played for the Orioles from 1955-77. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus on Sport/Getty Images

In a story shared on X (formerly Twitter), Van Pelt recalled being at an Orioles game where his father caught a ball that Robinson had fouled off.

"I'm over the moon," Van Pelt said in the post. "I got a Brooks Robinson foul ball. Can't believe it. Next day at school, I tell everyone. Obviously. After school we have to play catch with this ball. Obviously. I figure I can throw a major league curveball with it. I can't."

"SVP" said he threw a low pitch and his friend couldn't catch it. Since Van Pelt lived at the top of a hill, the ball rolled all the way down the street and into a sewer. The "Brooks ball," as Van Pelt called it, was gone. The ESPN anchor said he never could admit what happened to the ball to his father while he was alive, though always looks up to the sky now and says, "Sorry 'bout that, Pop."

At a charity event in the decades since, Van Pelt said he shared this same story. A man at his table worked with Brooks, according to Van Pelt, and passed on what he had heard. A week later, Van Pelt said, an autographed baseball arrived at his house.

The note attached said "Hope this makes up for the one that got away" and was signed "Brooks," Van Pelt shared.

"Indeed it did, Brooks," Van Pelt said. "What a man."

The Orioles held a moment of silence in honor of Robinson before their game Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. Players from both teams lined up outside their dugouts to pay their respects. Fans gathered around the nine-foot bronze statue of Robinson that stands inside Camden Yards.

Robinson played his entire 23-year MLB career with the Orioles.

"The Human Vacuum Player" was legendary for his glovework. Robinson won 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards for his standout defensive play. The Hall of Famer's defensive WAR (39.1) ranks third in league history. At the plate, Robinson hit .267 with 268 home runs over his career.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson," the Robinson family and Orioles said in a joint statement. "An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball."

MLB Legends Pay Tribute to Robinson

Social media is overflowing with other heartfelt messages in remembrance of Robinson.

Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr., perhaps the other most-beloved athlete in Baltimore along with Robinson, remembered "Mr. Oriole" in a statement shared on X. Ripken called Tuesday a "sad day for Baltimore and baseball fans everywhere." Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, a teammate of Robinson's from 1965-77, shared similar sentiments.

"He just was nice and cordial and kind," Palmer said, via the Orioles website. "Great player and great role model. When you decided who you'd want to emulate, you'd go, 'Brooks Robinson.' Because he was the real deal. He was a genuine person. There was no acting or trying to play a role. We were just lucky that we all had him in our life."

Other Hall of Famers, including Fergie Jenkins and Wade Boggs, also paid tribute to Robinson.

Adam Jones, a five-time All Star outfielder during 11 seasons in Baltimore, said he had never met a human like "Mr. Brooks."

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Robert Read is a Newsweek writer and reporter based in Florida. His focus is reporting on trending sports stories. Robert joined Newsweek in 2023. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa. You can get in touch with Robert by emailing r.read@newsweek.com. Languages: English.

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC