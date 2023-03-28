Police Update Says Scottie Morris Investigation Ongoing After Boy Found

Police have confirmed that the search for missing teenager Scottie Morris has been concluded.

On Monday the Eaton Police Department issued a press release to confirm that the 14 year old had been found in Eaton, Indiana on Friday, March 24.

Authorities have said there is no evidence to suggest that Morris was assisted while he was missing. However, the investigation remains open.

Eaton Police also confirmed that Morris has been "medically checked and has been cleared."

They added that as Morris is a juvenile, they are unlikely to update this story further as it is an issue for child services now.

The Eaton Police closed the press release by saying: "Thank you to everyone that assisted in this search.

"Especially the local community, volunteers from out of town, our reserves, as well as all of the other department and agencies, we truly appreciate each and every one of you."

According to a Mail Online report, Morris was found just five minutes away from his home with his mother, Felicia.

He was wearing the same clothes that he had been reported missing in, including a white T-shirt that appeared to say: "I'm a liar. I hurt my brother." Other words on the shirt can't be clearly identified.

Morris had not been seen since about 8:30 p.m. on March 16.

During the search for the missing 14-year-old concern was sparked online as an image began to circulate showing Morris looking sad while wearing the T-shirt he had on when police found him.

This resulted in questions about how Morris was treated at home by his family.

Speaking to local media, Police Chief Jay Turner addressed the rumors and concerns.

He confirmed the shirt was put on Morris by his parents and said he considered the method of punishment "unorthodox" and "disturbing." He added that Morris' parents had been fully cooperative in the investigation, however.

Another statement released by the Eaton Police Department indicated they had been conducting interviews following Morris' discovery.

According to the Mail Online, the statement read: "Officers with EPD and the Delaware County Sheriff's Department have been conducting interviews most of the day.

"There were two individuals brought in for questioning, however they have since been cleared of involvement with any part of this case.

"The department of Child Services is assisting Scottie. The family is continuing to cooperate with every aspect of the investigation."

Newsweek has contacted the Eaton Police Department via email for comment.