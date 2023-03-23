Scottie Morris Search Struggling, Police Note Disturbing Case Details

The chief of Eaton Police has admitted to a struggle after exhausting many resources in the search for missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris.

A missing person alert has gone out for the Indiana child, who was last seen on March 16.

Speaking to 21Alive, Police Chief Jay Turner said his force has searched the town multiple times to no avail.

He added that the department has done every investigative thing it can do and "to search anything else would be kind of redundant because we have searched everything more than twice." He also noted the authorities are investigating the story surrounding the shirt that Morris was last seen in and described this aspect of the case as "disturbing."

Concern was sparked on social media as a picture began to circulate showing Morris looking sad while wearing a white T-shirt that appeared to say: "I'm a liar. I hurt my brother." Other words on the shirt can't be clearly viewed, however.

This sparked questions surrounding how Morris was treated at home, with some social media users starting rumors about his parents.

On Tuesday, Turner confirmed that the shirt was put on Morris by his parents and said this method of punishment was "unorthodox" and "disturbing."

He added: "The shaved head was his idea, but the shirt it was quite unorthodox, quite disturbing and we are looking into that."

"[The parents] were beat up pretty bad on social media and right now they have cooperated the entire time with us."

Morris' mother, Felicia Morris, made a public plea for her son to return home while speaking with local media.

While crying, she said: "Scott, I love you, and I want you to come home.

"I know that you're mad and confused and I'm afraid you are scared of all this.

"Everyone is out looking for you and we are not trying to scare you, you are not in trouble.

"If you are in a house and they come to you and you don't want to go out because it is the cops, reach out, me and your dad will come get you.

"I love you and I just want you to come home. I need to know that you are safe. Please just call 911, tell anyone, I need you home. I just need you home and I love you so much."

According to a report by WTHR, Scottie mORRIS was last seen on his family's home security video leaving the property.

Reporter Rich Nye said: "14-year-old Scottie Morris was last seen on his family's home security video walking away from his house.

"He was wearing just a white T-shirt and black shorts with black sneakers, that was on Thursday evening at about 8:15 P.M. here on Indiana Avenue in Eaton."

Newsweek has contacted the Eaton Indiana Police Department through its Facebook page and via email for comment.