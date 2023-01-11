Complete SAG Awards 2023 Nominees List—The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
After the monumental moments at this year's Golden Globe Awards, attention will next be on the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) and whether there will be a similar roster of nominees vying for the biggest gongs going.
But before your favorite Hollywood stars polish off their shoes and don the most unimaginable ensembles to attend another glitzy award show, there is the small matter of the nominations.
All the nominations for the 2023 SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 11 by White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris.
The screen scarlets revealed this year's film and television nominees, including Viola Davis' The Woman King and Abbott Elementary, live via the SAG Awards Instagram page, marking the third time the SAG Awards has opted to announce the nominees in this fashion.
Voting for the SAG nominations closed on Sunday, January 8 and the awards ceremony is due to take place on Sunday, February 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
In preparation for the 29th SAG Awards, Newsweek has a complete list of the 2023 film and television nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Adam Sandler - Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler - Till
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
Jovan Adepo
P.J. Byrne
Diego Calva
Lukas Haas
Olivia Hamilton
Li Jun Li
Tobey Maguire
Max Minghella
Brad Pitt
Margot Robbie
Rory Scovel
Jean Smart
Katherine Waterston
The Banshees of Inisherin
Kerry Condon
Colin Farrell
Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jamie Lee Curtis
James Hong
Stephanie Hsu
Ke Huy Quan
Harry Shum Jr.
Jenny Slate
Michelle Yeoh
The Fabelmans
Jeannie Berlin
Paul Dano
Judd Hirsch
Gabriel LaBelle
David Lynch
Seth Rogen
Michelle Williams
Women Talking
Jessie Buckley
Claire Foy
Kate Hallett
Judith Ivey
Rooney Mara
Sheila McCarthy
Frances McDormand
Michelle McLeod
Liv McNeil
Ben Whishaw
August Winter
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
The Television Program Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Steve Carell - The Patient
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Sam Elliott - 1883
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Emily Blunt - The English
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christian Applegate - Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Jonathan Banks
Ed Begley Jr.
Tony Dalton
Giancarlo Esposito
Patrick Fabian
Bob Odenkirk
Rhea Seehorn
The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki
Claudia Harrison
Andrew Havill
Lesley Manville
Jonny Lee Miller
Flora Montgomery
James Murray
Jonathan Pryce
Ed Sayer
Imelda Staunton
Marcia Warren
Dominic West
Olivia Williams
Ozark
Jason Bateman
Nelson Bonilla
Jessica Frances Dukes
Lisa Emery
Skylar Gaertner
Julia Garner
Alfonso Herrera
Sofia Hublitz
Kevin L. Johnson
Katrina Lenk
Laura Linney
Adam Rothenberg
Felix SolIs
Charlie Tahan
Richard Thomas
Damian Young
Severance
Patricia Arquette
Michael Chernus
Zach Cherry
Michael Cumpsty
Dichen Lachman
Britt Lower
Adam Scott
Tramell Tillman
Jen Tullock
John Turturro
Christopher Walken
The White Lotus
F. Murray Abraham
Paolo Camilli
Jennifer Coolidge
Adam DiMarco
Meghann Fahy
Federico Ferrante
Bruno Gouery
Beatrice Grannò
Jon Gries
Tom Hollander
Sabrina Impacciatore
Michael Imperioli
Theo James
Aubrey Plaza
Haley Lu Richardson
Eleonora Romandini
Federico Scribani
Will Sharpe
Simona Tabasco
Leo Woodall
Francesco Zecca
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson
William Stanford Davis
Janelle James
Chris Perfetti
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Lisa Ann Walter
Tyler James Williams
Barry
Sarah Burns
D'Arcy Carden
Anthony Carrigan
Turhan Troy Caylak
Sarah Goldberg
Nick Gracer
Bill Hader
Jessy Hodges
Michael Irby
Gary Kraus
Stephen Root
Henry Winkler
The Bear
Lionel Boyce
Liza Colón-Zayas
Ayo Edebiri
Abby Elliott
Edwin Lee Gibson
Corey Hendrix
Matty Matheson
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Jeremy Allen White
Hacks
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Paul W. Downs
Hannah Einbinder
Mark Indelicato
Jean Smart
Megan Stalter
Only Murders in the Building
Michael Cyril Creighton
Cara Delevingne
Selena Gomez
Jayne Houdyshell
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Adina Verson
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- Stranger Things