Complete SAG Awards 2023 Nominees List—The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

After the monumental moments at this year's Golden Globe Awards, attention will next be on the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) and whether there will be a similar roster of nominees vying for the biggest gongs going.

But before your favorite Hollywood stars polish off their shoes and don the most unimaginable ensembles to attend another glitzy award show, there is the small matter of the nominations.

All the nominations for the 2023 SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 11 by White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris.

The screen scarlets revealed this year's film and television nominees, including Viola Davis' The Woman King and Abbott Elementary, live via the SAG Awards Instagram page, marking the third time the SAG Awards has opted to announce the nominees in this fashion.

Voting for the SAG nominations closed on Sunday, January 8 and the awards ceremony is due to take place on Sunday, February 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

In preparation for the 29th SAG Awards, Newsweek has a complete list of the 2023 film and television nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Bill Nighy - Living

Adam Sandler - Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

Jovan Adepo

P.J. Byrne

Diego Calva

Lukas Haas

Olivia Hamilton

Li Jun Li

Tobey Maguire

Max Minghella

Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie

Rory Scovel

Jean Smart

Katherine Waterston

The Banshees of Inisherin

Kerry Condon

Colin Farrell

Brendan Gleeson

Barry Keoghan

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Jamie Lee Curtis

James Hong

Stephanie Hsu

Ke Huy Quan

Harry Shum Jr.

Jenny Slate

Michelle Yeoh

The Fabelmans

Jeannie Berlin

Paul Dano

Judd Hirsch

Gabriel LaBelle

David Lynch

Seth Rogen

Michelle Williams

Women Talking

Jessie Buckley

Claire Foy

Kate Hallett

Judith Ivey

Rooney Mara

Sheila McCarthy

Frances McDormand

Michelle McLeod

Liv McNeil

Ben Whishaw

August Winter

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

The Television Program Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell - The Patient

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Sam Elliott - 1883

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt - The English

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Laura Linney - Ozark

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christian Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Jonathan Banks

Ed Begley Jr.

Tony Dalton

Giancarlo Esposito

Patrick Fabian

Bob Odenkirk

Rhea Seehorn

The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki

Claudia Harrison

Andrew Havill

Lesley Manville

Jonny Lee Miller

Flora Montgomery

James Murray

Jonathan Pryce

Ed Sayer

Imelda Staunton

Marcia Warren

Dominic West

Olivia Williams

Ozark

Jason Bateman

Nelson Bonilla

Jessica Frances Dukes

Lisa Emery

Skylar Gaertner

Julia Garner

Alfonso Herrera

Sofia Hublitz

Kevin L. Johnson

Katrina Lenk

Laura Linney

Adam Rothenberg

Felix SolIs

Charlie Tahan

Richard Thomas

Damian Young

Severance

Patricia Arquette

Michael Chernus

Zach Cherry

Michael Cumpsty

Dichen Lachman

Britt Lower

Adam Scott

Tramell Tillman

Jen Tullock

John Turturro

Christopher Walken

The White Lotus

F. Murray Abraham

Paolo Camilli

Jennifer Coolidge

Adam DiMarco

Meghann Fahy

Federico Ferrante

Bruno Gouery

Beatrice Grannò

Jon Gries

Tom Hollander

Sabrina Impacciatore

Michael Imperioli

Theo James

Aubrey Plaza

Haley Lu Richardson

Eleonora Romandini

Federico Scribani

Will Sharpe

Simona Tabasco

Leo Woodall

Francesco Zecca

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson

William Stanford Davis

Janelle James

Chris Perfetti

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Lisa Ann Walter

Tyler James Williams

Barry

Sarah Burns

D'Arcy Carden

Anthony Carrigan

Turhan Troy Caylak

Sarah Goldberg

Nick Gracer

Bill Hader

Jessy Hodges

Michael Irby

Gary Kraus

Stephen Root

Henry Winkler

The Bear

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas

Ayo Edebiri

Abby Elliott

Edwin Lee Gibson

Corey Hendrix

Matty Matheson

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Jeremy Allen White

Hacks

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Paul W. Downs

Hannah Einbinder

Mark Indelicato

Jean Smart

Megan Stalter

Only Murders in the Building

Michael Cyril Creighton

Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez

Jayne Houdyshell

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Adina Verson

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series