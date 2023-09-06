A California sea lion was rescued after being found on a beach with a knife lodged in its snout.

Animal rescue organization the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) was alerted to the situation at 7.20 a.m. on Sunday after the injured animal was spotted at Hollywood Beach in Oxnard, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

By the time CIMWI received the call, the male sea lion swam to Oxnard Harbor. When responders got a closer look at the injury, they realized the knife had been lodged up to its handle into the sea lion's snout.

The handle could be seen on one end, with the tip of the knife coming out the other side. Despite this severe injury, the animal appeared otherwise healthy.

Stock photo of a sea lion swimming underwater. A sea lion with a knife in its snout was recently rescued in California. pkphotoscom/Getty

"Thankfully, the knife missed all vital structures of the sea lion's face, and the wound will heal on its own," the rescue organization said in a Facebook post. "CIMWI used a pole with a hook blade on the end to snag the belt cutter slot on the handle of the knife. Our volunteer pulled the hook blade straight and used slight upward presser to avoid cutting the sea lion as the blade came out of its face."

Only once the volunteer had removed the knife did the sea lion react to the volunteers' presence. The giant aquatic mammal, weighing an estimated 400 pounds, could have caused severe injury if he had responded to the procedure.

As soon as the knife was removed, he jumped back into the water.

Workers from CIMWI stayed to observe the sea lion for a time after his rescue to ensure he was all right.

"We continued to observe the sea lion at a distance and he was still sunning himself when we left," the organization said on Facebook. "Our team member's skilled and stealth technique using the blade hook at the end of the pole saved this animal from further danger from the knife that was [embedded] in his face! This sea lion now has a second chance at life."

It is not certain how the knife came to be lodged in the sea lion's snout, but the animals are at risk of being hurt by various objects left in the waters by humans. Sea lions in California are a protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, meaning it is illegal to hurt them knowingly.

