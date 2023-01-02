Sea World Horror as Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air at Theme Park

Four people have died with multiple people in a critical condition following a helicopter crash near Australia's Sea World on the Gold Coast, according to reports.

Three people are now in hospital fighting for their lives while police have confirmed that four people have already died from the crash.

The crash happened on January 1 at around 3 p.m. (AEDT). Six people are being treated for minor injuries as well, according to a 9News report.

The Queensland Police Inspector Gary Worrell has said the three people that were rushed to the hospital were all from the same helicopter.

He also praised members of the public who attempted to help following the crash.

Worrell said: "One airframe has the windscreen removed and it's landed safely on the island. The other airframe has crashed, and it was upside down.

"Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and to try and get those people to safety out of the airframe that was upside down."

This is an ongoing story.