Sean Hannity Demands Immediate Raid on All of Joe Biden's Properties

Fox News host Sean Hannity has called for all of President Joe Biden's private properties to be raided by the FBI following the discovery of classified documents at his Delaware home.

Speaking on his show on Thursday night, Hannity criticized Biden after more materials from the Obama administration were found at his personal library and garage in Wilmington, days after it was revealed documents from when he was vice president were found at the think tank office in Washington, D.C. previously used by Biden.

Following the discovery of the batch of classified materials at his personal residence, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the presence of classified documents.

Garland had previously hired a special counsel as part of the investigation into the top secret materials which were recovered from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The former president had previously been subpoenaed to return all the documents removed from the White House in January 2021, and is under investigation over allegations he obstructed the federal attempt to retrieve them.

Hannity has now called for federal agents to search all properties belonging to Biden in order to confirm there are no more materials at unsecured locations.

"Merrick Garland, [FBI Director] Chris Wray, there's really only one way to know if all the classified material has been turned over to you. And you know what it is, don't you?" Hannity said on Thursday night. "I'll give you a hint. You had no problem doing this at Mar-a-Lago.

"Now if this is really a serious investigation, it is time for all of Biden's private properties to be raided. Probably tomorrow morning would be a good time, otherwise our two tiered system of justice will have reared its ugly head yet again," Hannity said.

Hannity said that the lack of criminal investigation into Biden over the appearance of the classified materials means that the GOP's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, headed by Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, now takes on "massive new urgency."

Biden's lawyers handed over all the classified material found at the D.C. office and Biden's Wilmington home to the National Archives. White House counsel Richard Sauber also confirmed that, unlike in Trump's case, none of the materials were being sought by the government.

During a briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that no more classified materials from the Biden or Obama administration will be found in subsequent searches.

"You should assume that it's been completed," she said.

In a statement after Garland confirmed that Hur will lead the investigation into the discovery of the classified documents at Biden's home and former office, Sauber said: "We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the special counsel.

"We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake."

The White House has been contacted for comment.