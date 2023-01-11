Sean Hannity Praises GOP 'Diversity' While Surrounded by White Republicans

Fox News' Sean Hannity said he was happy with the diversity of the Republican Party during an interview, while surrounded by white Representatives, in a clip that has since gone viral.

On his show on Tuesday, Hannity spoke to the group of Republicans in the Rayburn Reception Room in the House of Representatives.

A snippet of Hannity during his show has been viewed more than 180,000 times since being posted on Tuesday night.

"Hannity claims that a room full of white people is an example of 'more diversity' in the Republican Party," commentator and journalist Aaron Rupar wrote as he shared the clip.

Communications and digital strategist Sawyer Hackett also mocked Hannity for his take, while sharing the video.

He tweeted: "Hannity: One of the things I am seeing, and I like seeing, is more diversity in the Republican Party

"*Camera pans to room full of old white people.*"

During the show, Hannity spoke to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik about the future of the party and how it appeals to U.S. citizens.

Hannity said, "One of the things I like to see and I am seeing is more diversity in the Republican Party. To me, the Democratic Party is the party of coastal elites. They are not representing the men and women that make this country run and work every day, to me.

"I see the America First agenda and why I like it so much is it really appeals to all the people in this country that get up every day, work hard, play by the rules, pay their taxes, obey the laws, raise their kids and don't want their values contradicted by some teacher with an agenda.

"All of that is now on paper, written down. How confident are you that all of this will get accomplished?"

Stefanik agreed with Hannity and said the Republican Party is the most diverse it has ever been in modern history.

She said: "Take a look around at these wonderful members, this is the most diverse class of Republicans ever elected in the history of the United States Congress.

"We have more women than ever elected before, more Hispanic members than ever elected before, more African American members in modern history.

"This shows that our party is growing. I will tell you that the America First agenda is a growing, big-tent agenda. We have never done better than we do today among Hispanic members and President Trump and House Republicans were a huge part of doing that."

Newsweek has contacted Sean Hannity for comment.