Sean Tuohy Responds to Allegations in Michael Oher Petition

While football fans and movie-goers alike thought they knew the story of "The Blind Side," the narrative was called into question on Monday, August 14. Michael Oher, the lineman at the center of the story, filed a legal petition asserting that his adoption was a lie that served to financially benefit the Tuohy family.

Michael Oher alleged that the pop-cultural story about his life has been a lie.

Most stories during the NFL preseason focus on players trying to earn a spot on a professional roster. Michael Oher, however, grabbed the headlines despite being years removed from the gridiron.

As referenced above, the former lineman filed a legal petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court alleging that he was never actually adopted by the Tuohy family. Instead, they misled the then-teenager, who in turn agreed to a conservatorship instead.

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the legal filing said, according to an ESPN post. "Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

By filing the petition, Oher is asking "the court to end the Tuohys' conservatorship and to issue an injunction barring them from using his name and likeness," Michael A. Fletcher explained in the ESPN write-up. "It also seeks a full accounting of the money the Tuohys earned using Oher's name, and to have the couple pay him his fair share of profits, as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages."

Sean Tuohy defends the conservatorship but says it can end if Oher wants.

After it appeared on ESPN, Michael Oher's side of the story dominated the sports world. Sean Tuohy, however, did share his take on the matter with the Daily Memphian.

"We're devastated," Tuohy explained, according to Al.com. "It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

Tuohy also connected the idea of the conservatorship to Oher's NCAA eligibility.

"Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn't like that," Tuohy added. "They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family. I sat Michael down and told him, 'If you're planning to go to Ole Miss—or even considering Ole Miss—we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.' We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn't adopt over the age of 18. The only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship. We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court."

The former Ole Miss point guard also said that the conservatorship can end if that's what Oher desires.

At this point, it's not clear how that offer will affect the petition process.