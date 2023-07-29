News

Seattle Safeway Shooting Injures Five As Mayor Slams Guns in 'Wrong Hands'

By
News Seattle Shooting Mass shootings Washington state

At least five people have been injured with two in a critical condition following a shooting in Seattle, Washington that took place at a Safeway store on Friday night.

Law enforcement officers responded to the shooting in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South at around 9p.m. local time on Friday after two suspected shooters opened fire at a community outreach event.

Two of the victims are in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told a media briefing that the victims were four females and one male.

Police Tape in Atlanta, Georgia
Police tape blocks off the area after a man shot four people in a building in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 2023. A shooting in Seattle on Friday left five people injured. Elijah NOUVELAGE / AFP/Getty Images

Two others are stable and one of the shooting victims was treated at the scene and released. All of the victims were in their 20s.

Diaz said that "dozens and dozens" of shots were fired during the incident that took place during the community outreach event that gives out food, clothes and toys.

Responding to the shooting Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said that there are "too many guns in the wrong places and in the wrong hands."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC