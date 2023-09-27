What to Know About the Seven Debaters

A smaller field of seven candidates will be participating in tonight's Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

All seven participated in the first GOP debate last month in Wisconsin. Asa Hutchinson, the eighth candidate who was at that August 23 debate, did not qualify for this second debate. With fewer candidates taking the debate stage, there will be more opportunities for breakthrough moments.

In alphabetical order, these are the candidates that will be on tonight's debate stage.

Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum, 67, has served as the governor of North Dakota since 2017. Burgum worked in the software industry before becoming a politician, first as the founder of Great Plains Software and later as an executive at Microsoft.

Burgum began his presidential campaign in June. He emphasizes "small town values" and says the economy, energy and national security are some of his main priorities. Among the candidates who will be on the stage tonight, Burgum is last in terms of national polling averages, with his numbers hovering around 1%.

After qualifying for the first primary debate last month, Burgum nearly had to skip it after he suffered an Achilles injury while playing basketball. He decided to participate anyway and appeared at the event using crutches and wearing a boot.

Chris Christie

Chris Christie, 61, served as New Jersey's governor for two terms from 2010 to 2018. Before that, Christie was New Jersey's attorney general.

Christie has become known on the campaign trail as a frequent and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. Christie's campaign website declares he is running for the presidency "because the truth matters."

Christie has a national polling average that's just under 3%, which will place him near the edge of the stage at the second debate.

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis, 45, has been serving as the governor of Florida since 2019. If elected president, he would leave Florida halfway through his second gubernatorial term. Before entering the governor's mansion, DeSantis was elected to represent Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served in the U.S. Navy.

DeSantis was rumored to be considering a run for president months before his May campaign launch. He is believed to be Trump's top GOP rival, polling in second place—though dozens of points behind—the party's frontrunner. Much of DeSantis' campaign rhetoric has focused on the "war on woke" as he wages several culture wars, including one against Disney that has escalated into the courtroom.

Trump will not be participating in tonight's debate, which means DeSantis will be the event's top-polling candidate. The debaters will be positioned onstage according to their polling numbers, with DeSantis in the middle. This will be the second debate in which DeSantis has been the top-polling participant. In the 24 hours after the first debate, DeSantis' campaign said he raised more than $1 million.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, 51, is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) and a former governor of South Carolina. She also previously served as a state legislator.

Haley became Trump's first major primary challenger when she announced her campaign in February. As a former ambassador to the U.N., Haley often cites her experience in foreign relations as she takes strong stances on the country's positioning in regards to China and Russia. Haley has said during her campaign that it is "time for a new generation of leadership" to take the reins.

Haley was widely praised for her first debate performance, during which she regularly traded barbs with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Haley told Fox News her campaign raised $1 million in the first 72 hours after that August debate.

Mike Pence

Mike Pence, 64, is seeking the top spot in the White House after serving four years as Trump's vice president. Pence was previously the governor of Indiana and also served in the U.S. Congress between 2001 and 2013.

Pence has faced heavy criticism from Trump for refusing to throw out the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election. Pence has said he had no legal authority to do so, but the move has cost him many of Trump's supporters.

With his national polling average at just over 4%, Pence will be standing along the edge of tonight's debate participants.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, is the youngest GOP candidate running for president in 2024. He is also the only debate participant without prior political experience. Ramaswamy is an entrepreneur who worked at a hedge fund before starting a biotech company called Roivant Sciences. He also launched an asset management company.

Ramaswamy's political strategies have earned him comparisons to Trump. He has written that he's seeking the presidency as part of "a cultural movement to create a new American dream for the next generation."

Ramaswamy experienced a bump in the polls after his first debate performance. Many political experts declared him the debate's winner after watching him spar with other participants. Ramaswamy's campaign said he, like DeSantis, raised more than $1 million in the first 24 hours after that August debate.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott, 58, has been serving as South Carolina's junior senator since 2013. He was previously a state legislator and a representative for his state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Scott has said he wants to find "commonsense" solutions for the problems America is facing. He launched his presidential campaign in the spring. Scott's goals as president would include working to "protect America" and "create opportunities," according to his campaign website.

Scott had a national polling average of 2.7% on Tuesday, according to FiveThirtyEight data. When asked about the debate by Fox News Sunday, Scott said he is aiming to "continue to do what I have been doing — showing up."