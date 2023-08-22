Mom Praised for 'Genius' Secret Door That Makes Costco Food Shops Easier

Many people consider the worst part of shopping, after having to part with hard-earned money of course, to be the organizing and storing of the new goods after returning home. One busy mom in Utah has amazed viewers online after sharing, in a viral social media video, that her house boasts a small door that connects her garage to her pantry.

The purpose of the nifty doorway is to speed up the process of dropping new groceries or other types of shopping in the pantry and storage rooms to be distributed and stored in a timely manner.

The woman, named Danielle Nokes, had coined the convenient door a "Costco door" in reference to how handy it comes in when moving around a large food haul.

A stock image of a pantry and a small door. A viral video has shown viewers online what a "Costco door" (inset) is and why it is so convenient. Getty Images

"I get asked all the time what this tiny door is inside my pantry, well, it's called a Costco door and it leads right out into my garage," a voiceover narration can be heard saying over video footage of Nokes' chic garage-to-pantry pathway.

"When I get home with a giant grocery haul, all I have to do is open the tiny door, place the groceries inside, and voila! They're ready for me, it's seriously the best invention ever," it adds.

The video was captioned: "Have you ever heard of a Costco door?"

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 17, the TikTok post has been viewed by over 7.9 million users and liked more than 999,000 times. More than 4,400 TikTokers have applauded Nokes for her interior-design idea in the post's comments section.

"I need to figure out how to make this accessible for my Amazon deliveries," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Now that's genius".

"Next level of laziness, but I like it," shared a different TikToker and Victoria joked: "My Costco door is my husband."

Nokes' stylish home has attracted plenty of attention online, with her design-focused TikTok account accumulating over 11,000 followers. The Salt Lake City-based mom regularly shares her latest design hacks through short viral videos that capture corners of her modern and airy home.

