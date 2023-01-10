Labrador Filmed With 'Secret' Girlfriend at Daycare Melts Hearts Online

Two Labradors named Sasha and Otto have stolen hearts across the internet, after a video that captured them discreetly enjoying some secret cuddles at their doggy daycare center went viral.

The video posted by @HundKillen, which can be seen here, asserts that the two dogs are in a romantic relationship while a classical piano solo plays in the background as they embrace.

The video is captioned, "Sasha and Otto cuddles in the back, in secret," while text onscreen reads, "POV: Your dog has a girlfriend at daycare," as the pair are shown affectionately snuggling up to one another on a chair in the corner of the room.

The videos creator happens to be a certified dog trainer and the founder of the daycare center where the two Labradors' romance has blossomed. The center, called Hundgarden Lidingo, is located in eastern Stockholm and looks to offer everything from dog walking to dog training.

Since being posted to TikTok on January 4, the video has amassed over 381,000 views, making it the center founders' most popular video to date.

Why Should You Adopt a Labrador?

To many proud Labrador owners, Sasha and Otto's behavior will come as no surprise.

According to the insurance provider Petplan, Labradors make excellent companions and are known to be sensitive and affectionate in nature.

The breed is also said to have agreeable and easy-going temperaments, which would explain why Otto and Sasha were keen to take it easy on a sofa instead of playing with the other dogs that were presumably at the daycare center.

Dog registration organization The Kennel Club cites Labradors as being "one of the most popular pedigree breeds," with the dogs' popularity stemming from their versatility as both loving companions and service workers.

The breed originated from Newfoundland, Canada, and is known to live to over 10 years of age on average.

The adorable video has received thousands of comments from TikTok users across the globe, all gushing over the relationship between the two pups.

"The world was against them, but their love was strong," one user commented.

"I feel like I am invading their privacy watching this," another user added.

Newsweek reached out to @HundKillen for comment.

