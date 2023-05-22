Internet Obsessed With Bookcase Leading to Home's Secret Room

A video of parents in "shock" over a "secret room" inside a couple's home has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 280,000 views.

The clip was shared by user Emily (@noele510). She is an "elderly millennial [those born roughly between 1981 and 1996]" and cookbook author, according to the poster's bio on the video-sharing platform. A caption shared with the video reads: "The big reveal! Utter shock and disbelief ensue."

The median spend for home renovations in 2022 was $22,000, according to a survey of 46,118 U.S. adult homeowners conducted by Houzz, a home-design website. The survey found that 15 percent of homeowners who renovated their houses remodeled their guest/other bedroom, while 2 percent expanded them via additions. The median spend on a guest/other bedroom remodeling or expansion was $1,000 in 2022.

A stock image of a bedroom in an attic space. A video of a couple revealing a "secret room" they built in their attic space has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

A message laid across the latest TikTok video reads: "My parents have no idea we built a secret room. They think it's just a bookshelf." As the camera pans along a staircase, the mom in the video is later heard saying, "Yeah, I like it...that's cool," while standing next to a bookshelf.

The mom is heard asking, "So what made you think of putting it there?" Another message overland on the clip reads: "About to surprise them."

Another voice is heard replying, "It was kind of Dusty's idea," while another says, "Cuz I think there's a loose board there that we need to get repaired if you push on it." The poster is then seen pushing against the shelf and stepping into a space behind it. A gasp is heard in the background and someone shouts, "Woa!...what?"

The footage revealed a bedroom, fully decked out with two separate beds, as well as a lounging area with an L-shaped sofa and a coffee table. In a later comment, the poster says the room was an "attic space only accessible from the garage below..."

It was 300 square feet of "mostly wasted attic" that's been converted to a brand-new space, according to a caption shared in a previous video.

The mom is heard saying: "Oh my word...I thought you were getting a bookshelf." The dad adds, "Wow, that's amazing," as the clip ends.

The latest viral clip has delighted users on TikTok, with Jen writing: "Perfect reactions... they are just adorable! And that 'secret room' is pretty awesome too!" The original poster replied: "aren't they so cute? I love my parents. And thank you!"

Elaine Crockford posted: "Nice reaction, every house needs one [a secret room]."

Murphy Door wrote, "that's amazing," while OkayestMage commented: "Almost cried lol this is adorable omg [oh my god]."

Others pointed out how the room is no longer hidden. Richard Bowles503 wrote: "Not a secret room anymore...!!!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok and email for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a similar video to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.